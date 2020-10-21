Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A small startup company in Rigby has invented a new type of lightbulb.

The company Pure Light says this will make other light bulbs obsolete.

They say they have also invented a new anti-smog/anti-pollution electric muffler that is expected to reduce vehicle emissions by up to 80%.

Those two new inventions are now patent pending.

They expect to patent another 10 products within the next year based upon their new Super-Oxygen technology.