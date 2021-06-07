POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It was a bittersweet day at the Pocatello High School auditorium this past Saturday.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, students from the Alliance Academy of Dance got to perform in front of an in-person audience.

Rising high school junior Sophia Olsen was eager to get back on stage.

“I am so excited,” Olsen said. “My friends and I have worked so hard on this, and it is a beautiful production.”

The academy performed their third rendition of Swan Lake, a 19th century composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Alliance Academy of Dance co-owner Beth Moore says the students worked on this show for over a year and were ready to see their hard work pay off.

“I think they were ready to do this,” Moore said. “I think it was time. Next year, we’re doing a different production, so I think that they were probably ready to get this one and put it in the bag.”

Moore says the feeling right before their first performance was indescribable.

“To see it all come together, It’s beautiful,” Moore said.

