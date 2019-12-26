REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Sharee Barton’s itinerary will take her from Idaho to Argentina, to Australia and finally Antarctica on a National Geographic Explorer Ship.

She will join 45 other selected teachers on Friday for a unique field-based educational experience with the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship.

“Aboard that ship will be naturalist and scientists from all over the world,” Madison School District educator, Sharee Barton said.

For thirteen years the program has taken educators all around the world. It’s allowed them to take their onboard experience back to the classroom and inspire a new generation of scientists.

“National Geographic believes in tomorrow’s planetary stewards, they believe that they have the best solutions and answers for tomorrow’s problems,” Barton said.

Barton is looking forward to the two-week exploration of one of the most inhospitable, sunlight-filled places on earth. Her goal is to enlighten students back here.

“I want to share light with my students and have them be empowered by my experience,” Barton said.

Being a National Geographic Society Educator, Barton has previously had the opportunity to teach students through project-based learning, exploring the outdoors. Today she hopes her stories from her upcoming trip will stir their curiosity.

“What is it? Why is it there? Why should I care and what can we do about it? You ask a child they get their curiosity going and great results flow,” Barton said.

For those interested in keeping up with her travels, Barton has a blog at shareebarton.com, that she will update throughout her journey.

Barton went through a competitive application process and was selected from hundreds of applicants from the United States and Canada.