IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eighth grade social studies teacher Jeff Cannon is helping his students understand the importance of Veterans Day.

During the eighth annual observance of this holiday at the school, the teacher said, “This year, I was trying to figure out how to do it safely, how to do it respectfully and how to do it in the middle of the pandemic.”

And figure it out he did.

He was able to use some inspiration of walking on the treadmill, and with Thursday being 11/11/2021, he made a plan.

The plan was to walk around the track at the middle school 1,111 times, one lap for each name placed on a card designed by the school’s art teacher. Students would come during class time and place a name on a card and take it with them on the track and walk a lap for that person.

Cannon when explaining why he did the event said, “Everyone should know just that Veterans Day is not about me or about school, it’s about the people on the cards. Veterans Day is should be remembered as men and women answer the call for freedom, and that should be honored and respected no matter where our allegiance lies.”

Honoring our local heroes one lap at a time.

