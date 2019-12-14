Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For some students, winter break means holidays, fun, and no school. However, for other students who live with food insecurity in their homes, it means hunger.

At Hawthorne Elementary in Idaho Falls, staff and volunteers are getting together to make food backpacks to ensure their students who are in need, stay fed throughout the holidays.

The school is still low on food and is asking the public’s help for donations to make these backpacks happen.

Items needed are:

Kellogg Jumbo Assortment Pack single-serve boxes (30/pack)

Quaker Oatmeal flavor variety (52 packets/box)

Member’s Mark applesauce (45 ct) individual cups

Kellogg’s Nutri Grain Bars (36 bar ct)

Kraft Easy Mac Microwavable Macaroni & Cheese (12 ct)

Member’s Mark Fruity snacks (100 pk)

Lance Toasty Sandwich Crackers (40 ct)

Chef Boyardee Variety microwavable pack (12 pk)

Pepperidge Farms Goldfish Snack Packs (30 ct)

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (60 ct)

All items can be purchased at Sam’s Club, and donations need to be in by December 17.

Donations can be dropped off at Hawthorne Elementary or at 6061 S. 45th East, Idaho Falls.

For more information, or help transporting the donations, you can call Brent Belnap at (208) 521- 7217.

For an updated list of the items still needed, click here.