IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Holy Rosary Elementary School in Idaho Falls recognized first responders Monday as they learned about the events of 9/11.

Before lunch hour, students gathered in front of the school to have a small ceremony to thank these first responders and honor those who died on that day in 2001. Afterward, students had a chance to sit with these local heroes and eat lunch with them.

School Principal Carina VanPelt says its a school tradition that they are happily bringing back after covid paused it for a couple years.

“We’ve been doing for over ten years, we were unable to do it during COVID. And so we just were happy to get back to inviting these wonderful first responders, police officers and firefighters and veterans. And the inspiration is just to say thank you. It was kind of based on the things that happened with 911. But the whole theme of today is just gratitude and thank you to these wonderful people that keep us safe.”

VanPelt says she hopes it helps students learn that our first responders are there to help.

“One of the most important things is for them to know that these are helpers for community helpers. They are here to do good. And and it’s just a way for them to get to know them on a personal level when they eat lunch with them and get to ask them questions and make cards for them and placemats.”

For Boneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy Chirstopher Rix, the lunch offers more than the food.

“It’s always a great time to connect with the community. Something that I find that is is pretty accurate across the board with most law enforcement is that we got into this to help people, to help our communities. So whenever we can be close to the community and share some time with them and and, kind of describe what we do and how we can help on this. It’s a good for us. It’s good for that.”

He says helping the next generation learn about 9/11 is important.

“I think it’s excellent that the school is teaching the students about 911 and about what happened and and about the sacrifice that was made by so many that in try and protect others, I think that’s a wonderful thing for them to do. And and being part of that first responder community, I feel very close to that of them. And and obviously it means a lot to me that it’s recognized and that, you know, people acknowledge those little sacrifices that were made and that tragedy, the earth.”

Idaho Falls Firefighter Edwin Chavez says it’s fun to help kids understand just what they do.

“The kids are asking, what do we do? Because some of them think we just do fire. They don’t know. We do EMS. So we’re on an ambulance. So we’re just letting them know about that. And then they ask about how our day is, what are we doing our during our days, we just tell them.”

He says it’s also important for us to recognize how the events of 9/11 united the country.

“It impacted the United States very much. And it just did make us stronger. Also, it showed us how strong we could be after a devastating event like that and how we could unite and and be stronger.”

Student Gavin Britain said,”I just really feel sad and almost confused about that absolute tragic thing that happened.”

He says he’s grateful for what first responders do to help.

“I think it’s amazing that they do that and that it’s not even really for pay. They actually go in to save lives. And I really appreciate that.”

Gavin also expressed more gratitude for all first responders saying, “I’d just like to say thank you to all first responders everywhere and anywhere.”

