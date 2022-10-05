POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local family is getting their own home. It’s all thanks to the Gateway Habitat for Humanity.

Construction on the Lopez family’s home in Pocatello is underway.

It’s being built for Karlia and her children.

She’s a single mother of four and says it will be great to have a place to call their own.

“The challenge of renting is always, it’s not ours. We have to be very careful just, because it’s not ours. And we can’t, you know, paint anything, do anything without any permission. And having our own home gives us more opportunities to do what we want with our home. It’s ours. So you just get pride in having your own home,” she said.

The home will have four bedrooms and a yard.

It will be built by volunteers with donated products and services.

This is the Gateway Habitat for Humanity’s 13th home.

