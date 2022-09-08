IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho may be famous for potatoes, but Idaho Falls is home to one of the largest suppliers of potatoes for humanitarian efforts in the nation.

Taylorview Farm, near the Idaho Falls raceway, is a 4,000-acre farm owned and operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The farm is run by three paid employees. The rest of farm labor comes from volunteers in the community and it’s still the main supplier of potatoes to church humanitarian projects across the nation.

“This is a welfare farm,” local LDS director of farm volunteers Brad Backman said. “Back in 1936 is when the welfare program started for the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day saints. And since that time, the mission of the church through the welfare part is to provide for its members.”

But church members aren’t the only ones who benefit from the farm. One of their main partners is the Idaho Food Basket. Around 50% of the potatoes Taylorview produces go to the local charity.

“When the pandemic first hit, we were running out of food at our warehouse. And there wasn’t food to buy anywhere,” Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson said. “Everyone was really struggling to get food in. We were trucking it in from California, and it was costing really a lot of money. And the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day saints kind of saw that we were struggling and stepped in and said, what can we do to help you?”

The Church and the Food Basket have been partnered for over six years. And Jackson says, they’ve fed a lot of mouths during that time.

“We get enough potatoes from the TaylorView Farm to provide every family that comes to see us with fresh potatoes every time they come. And we’re serving about 1500 families a month. That ends up being about 6500 people every single month,” Jackson said.

Crops from the farm also go toward Church storehouses and victims of natural disasters. Farm manager David Nielson remembers sending supplies to communities hit by hurricane Katrina and more recently flood victims in Kentucky.

“It’s an honor to be a part of helping those in need and following the example, of the savior. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s our mission,” Nielson said. “He taught and he took care of his people. And that’s great to be a part of.”

And the volunteers who work there aren’t just members of the LDS faith. Farm directors say feeding the hungry is a multi-faith mission.

“If we can create a stronger spiritual community from all denominations and we can provide for the needy. And that is the mission of the Savior Jesus Christ is to provide for one another and to love one another.”

The Taylorview Farm is inviting everyone, regardless of faith, to get involved with the upcoming harvest.

There will be an open-house Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at 10591 South 15th East, Idaho Falls for anyone interested in getting involved.

The post Local farm serves potatoes to humanitarian projects across the nation appeared first on Local News 8.