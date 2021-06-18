POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the Pocatello Fire Department and North Bannock Fire Department are set to host a Junior Firefighter Camp for youth ages 13 to 18.

At the camp, participants will get hands-on experience on what it’s like to be a firefighter including fire attack, search and rescue, emergency medical services, and more.

The camp will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The post Local fire departments host Junior Firefighter Camp appeared first on Local News 8.