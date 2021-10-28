IFFD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After learning the devastating news that a local firefighter’s son was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, the Idaho Falls Firefighters Local Union 1565 joined arms to help one of their own while sharing the family’s wishes to build awareness of childhood cancer.

They are now reaching out to the community to assist in the efforts.

Jadey and Scott Grimmett and their family have been in the fight of their lives since learning that their 15-year-old son, Mason Grimmett, had osteosarcoma. Unfortunately, osteosarcoma is a type of cancer that reportedly has not had any advancements in treatment for the past 20 years.

After a baseball tournament in Logan, Utah in late June, Mason complained of a sore left leg below his knee. As the symptoms were not immediately alarming and not out of the ordinary for an active teen, the family went about their typical summer activities. About two weeks later, an x-ray was obtained which was quickly followed by a visit with a local orthopedic surgeon and then a specialist at Primary Children’s Hospital where they received the diagnosis on July 28.

“Our summer abruptly stopped from the ‘regular’ summer plans and activities. Mason, our only child who has never had stitches or broken bones, was quickly thrown into a medical world of poking, prodding, and questions,” Jadey said.

The Grimmetts have been traveling back and forth weekly from Idaho Falls to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatments since receiving the diagnosis, all while juggling careers and caring for and managing the needs of their five other children. Scott Grimmett has been a firefighter in Idaho Falls for 25 years and also serves in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in San Francisco, CA.

“We’ve been doing fundraising internally with close family, friends and co-workers but, after some convincing, the Grimmetts agreed to let us fundraise publically on their behalf,” family spokesperson Kerry Hammon said. “They’ve served our community for so many years; it’s our turn to lift them up in any way we can.”

A GoFundMe account was created by close family friends to help with travel expenses, uninsured medical expenses, and other needs associated with Mason’s care. The funds will be directly deposited into an account opened specifically for Mason. The family requested that any unused funds be given to Primary Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City for their ongoing efforts to help other families fighting childhood cancer.

“I had no idea what living in a hospital was like,” Jadey Grimmett said. “Both Primary Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House have been a godsend. Their work, compassion, care, and expertise is invaluable. Whatever our outcome, we hope our experience will bring cancer awareness but more importantly help the greater good.”

“We’ve been able to make this work so far with the help and kindness of many friends and family and our community. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support,” Scott said.

To read more about the Grimmett’s journey, go to https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/masonstrong1.

