RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – A local first grade student won the entire Department of Education Holiday Card Contest.

This is Edmund Oberhansley from Jefferson Elementary holding up the statewide award.

And this is what he drew.

A couple snowmen seem to be enjoying the slopes.

One was even smart enough to wear mittens.

The first grader also added in some hidden detail.

If you look very closely in the sky, you might notice some stars.

The drawing will be used as the Department of Education’s holiday greeting card this year.

Way to go, Edmund.

