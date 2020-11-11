Education

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Local students donated 12,710 cans of food during the month of October.

That’s more than 7,000 pounds of food for the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

White Pine mascot, Cougar

White Pine Charter School Elementary donated an average of 20 cans per student, and the Stem Academy donated an average of 10 cans per student.

“It was a very successful campaign, and we would like to thank our

community outreach coordinator, Heather Smith, for all the effort put

into this food drive,” White Pine Charter School head administrator Devan Tyler said.

The food donated will help hundreds of local families.