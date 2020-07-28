IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Local businesses all across east Idaho are doing what they can to protect us from the coronavirus.

One local gym is going above and beyond to keep us safe.

Scanning your own card to check-in, grab a disinfectant towel, and have your temperature taken, are all new things you can expect while walking into the Apple Athletic Club.

“Our industry is pretty proactive in allowing our customers to be able to disinfect any touchpoints, prior to touching them,” said Steve Vucovich, managing partner of the Apple Athletic Club.

Even the way we navigate in and out and through the building has changed.

“We are eliminating the cross-traffic as much as possible, allowing for social distancing requirements,” Vucovich said.

What is really making the apple athletic club stand out is how we breathe.

“What we’ve added, is our facility has large amounts of fresh air flow,” Vucovich said.

If a person were to sneeze inside the building, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit will help exhaust all those particles in the air.

The goal of this engineering project for the Apple Athletic Club building is to make the indoor air quality as close to the air quality we experience while outside.

“We’d like to say that working out Apple is about as close as you can get to working out outside,” Vucovich said.

The Apple management tells us their goal is to keep each person who walks in as vital and Vibrant as possible.

“Given this COVID situation that we’re in. It’s best that you maintain as high of health quantity as you possibly can,” Vucovich said.