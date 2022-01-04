IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Perhaps one of the more common resolutions people make for New Year’s is to go to the gym and get fit. The trick, though, is sticking with it once the goal is made or even sometimes getting started.

Steve Vucovich the manager for Club Apple says, “everybody can do it, you know, and you shouldn’t feel uncomfortable.”

He also encourages everyone to visit many different gyms and find the one that not only makes you feel comfortable but also helps you meet your goals the best. He says feeling comfortable while at the gym is key many times for people to continue coming.

“My advice is to just get started,” he said.

Justin the general manager of Bodifi in Idaho Falls says, “We offer memberships with, you know, like a buddy pass where you could bring a friend for free. And I know for me personally, like I work out with my dad just for like the accountability aspect of it. And it’s also a fun way for me to spend time with him”. Justin would also say that bringing a friend to come and workout with you will help you feel comfortable and keep you honest as you try to achieve your health goals.”

Tessa is a member of Club Apple, and she gave advice on how to achieve those weight loss goals.

“I started with small goals and built towards bigger ones, and now I’m able to live a healthy, active lifestyle that I’ve always dreamed of.”

She says by breaking the big goal into smaller ones will help with the motivation needed to achieve the goal we set.

Jen, another member of Club Apple, shared a piece of advice that has helped her and her friends.

“To kind of take that goal off of it and just to kind of say, ‘I’m just a person who goes to the gym.'”

She says having the habit and mind frame of identifying as a person who goes to the gym will help on those days where motivation can be lacking.

In the end, there’s no quick fix to achieving this common resolution. The best thing to do is to not get discouraged and stick with it as it will allow for the changes we all are desiring to come into effect. And if you’re concerned about COVID-19 and the gyms, both Club Apple and Bodifi say they not only clean everything in the gym regularly but have things in their buildings that allow their members to be safe and feel safe while we deal with this pandemic.

