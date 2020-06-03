IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

There are at least 2,990 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can read about those HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting seven new cases in Bonneville, two new cases in Jefferson and one new case in Madison. You can see the details HERE.

The state says there are 2,709 confirmed cases and 281 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 44.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes five persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 2,311 recovered COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 83.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 54 people were 80+.

96.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.4% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 0 deaths is pending.

95.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

The state said 253 hospitalizations have been reported, and 98 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Gov. Brad Little said Thursday Idaho can move to the third stage of his four-stage plan to return to regular activity and recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

You can read more HERE.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 767

31

2 56

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 503

360

155

30

78

43

56

1 11

72

25

3

11

7

5

0 5

23

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 38

10

16

7

2

3

1 20

1

9

2

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 34

12

3

6

7 4

0

0

0

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 74

6

14 1

0

1 0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 74

3

6 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 289

13

21

8

3

37 26

4

4

0

0

7 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,709 281 83

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.