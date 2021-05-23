KIFI The parents of Marcos Gil accept the Carnegie medal on behalf of their late son, who died saving his girlfriend in 2018.

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local hero is posthumously being honored for his bravery.

Marcos Gil of Arimo was honored as a Carnegie Hero, an award for civilian heroes who risk their lives to save others, on Saturday at Marsh Valley High School.

During a ceremony, Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu presented the Carnegie medal to Gil’s family. In 2018, Gil died at the age of 17 while saving his girlfriend from drowning in a current of the Portneuf River in Lava Hot Springs.

