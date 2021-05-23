marcos gil awarded carnegie medal
KIFI
The parents of Marcos Gil accept the Carnegie medal on behalf of their late son, who died saving his girlfriend in 2018.

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local hero is posthumously being honored for his bravery.

Marcos Gil of Arimo was honored as a Carnegie Hero, an award for civilian heroes who risk their lives to save others, on Saturday at Marsh Valley High School.

During a ceremony, Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu presented the Carnegie medal to Gil’s family. In 2018, Gil died at the age of 17 while saving his girlfriend from drowning in a current of the Portneuf River in Lava Hot Springs.

The post Local hero teen who died saving girlfriend awarded Carnegie medal appeared first on Local News 8.