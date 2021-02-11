IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools stepped up to take on hunger.

The schools have been gathering food donations for the past two weeks as part of a two high school program known as the Souper Bowl.

Skyline more than doubled its goal of collected 55,000 cans this year. When they finished counting, they had collected at least 110,000 cans, plus cash donations.

Skyline collected more than 55 pounds of rice and more than a pallet of donated can goods. They gave it to the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls Wednesday.

The students get excited at how the school and the community unite for a good cause.

“I think it’s really cool just to see how the school and community has really united and come together for such a common good,” Skyline student body president Ashley Fransen said. “It’s really cool to be able to see kind of all the fruits of our labor coming together.”

Idaho Falls High School is still counting cans.

