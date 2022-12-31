BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- As many prepare to welcome in the New Year tonight, Local Law Enforcement is coming together to remind us to be responsible as we welcome in the new year.

Since 2023 is fast approaching many will be celebrating the New Year with family and friends, and for many travel destinations will be involved in those plans.

Law Enforcement says to plan ahead and if you are planning on consuming any alcoholic beverage to have a plan ahead to make sure you arrive home safe to start the next year.

They also encourage us that while we welcome in the new year that if we see something that is unsafe on the roads to say something. You can do so by 1) calling 911, 2) your local dispatch through the non-emergency line or the states drunk driver report hot line at 1-800-233-1212 or *ISP on your cell phone.

