BOISE, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – State Representative Chad Christensen of Ammon, sent an email to Republican Governor Brad Little Wednesday, informing the governor of a newly-arising effort to impeach him.

Rep. Christensen said in an earlier interview with news anchor Todd Kunz, that the proposed bill was actually written by another unidentified legislator last summer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state shutdown orders issued by Governor Little. The impeachment proposal centers around those orders, in which Christensen said were Unconstitutional.

Christensen noted four areas where he alleges the governor violated Constitutional rights: public gatherings, a right to worship, shutting down businesses — which he cited a contract interference clause for businesses, and appropriating funding. Christensen said the power of appropriating funds lies with the legislature, not the governor.

Christensen earlier wrote in a Facebook post, “There is an impeachment draft out there and ready. I will not divulge who wrote it. However, I am in full support of it. I ask everyone out there to ask your legislators to sign on to it and support it. The draft will be made public soon.”

Christensen said, as of Friday night, he had not received a response from Governor Little concerning his email. Christensen responded with this public statement:

“My hope in writing the Governor an email and requesting negotiations was to try and do the best thing for Idaho. Legislators have been kept out of the decision-making process regarding the response to COVID. We speak for our constituents, but the Governor has used a one size fits all approach. It is true, during crisis is a time to lead. However, a true leader knows that in a crisis we need an elected team of the people, not an individual teamed up with bureaucrats, lobbyists, and corporate interest. Legislators come with their own expertise and knowledge. There is power in collaboration. It is unfortunate to witness governors issue executive orders that stomp out constitutional protections. Dismally, we now see Biden doing the same. I ask the Governor to compromise for the cause of Idahoans’ God-given rights.”

In the earlier interview, Kunz asked Christensen where the idea of impeachment goes once the governor is informed and it is released to the public. Christensen said the first thing is to test the waters and find out how the public feels.

“If we get enough momentum, we’ll ask for a hearing from the committee chairman of State Affairs. So right now, it’s kind of to gauge the traction of the bill and put it out there and see what the response is,” said Christensen.

Rep. Christensen is in his second term representing District 32B and the people of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin, and Oneida Counties.

Eyewitness News 3 and Local News 8 will stay with this developing story.

