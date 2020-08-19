REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A good story can take us far away from the problems of the pandemic, without ever leaving town.

During the early stages of the pandemic, the Madison Library District had to shut down.

That’s when Director Valerie Lloyd said the brainstorming began on how to reopen safely. With everyone at home, they knew neighbors needed the library now more than ever.

“You feel trapped and you need to go somewhere else, and a book can take you there,” Lloyd said.

The staff at the Madison Library quickly adjusted their processes to meet COVID-19 safety requirements.

“We have removed a lot of the furniture out, we’ve tried to do the social distancing, and made it so one person at a table for studying,” Lloyd said.

And in the library, quarantining isn’t just for people.

“We’re keeping the items in quarantine for at least 24 to 48 hours depending on what they are, so that those materials have a chance to be decontaminated,” Lloyd said.

Their bookclubs and activities are now taking place online.

“Online activities are of course not quite the same as the face to face, but there’s still learning that can be done, there’s still creativity that can be gained, there is still some interaction with the staff and the patrons, even though we can’t meet face to face,” said adult services librarian, Catherine Stanton.

Throughout the pandemic, publishers have helped story time continue.

“The tricky part about reading a book online is that you have to have permission from publishers to read books, but during COVID, the publishers have been very very generous and they let us read the stories,” said children’s and teen programing librarian, Gina Miller.

The library has been offering take home craft kits with instructional videos online.

“And you can watch those of us who are in the programming team, do the craft or the activity, and just do it along with us as if you were here at the library,” said Miller.

If you’re not looking for crafts or activities, the Madison Library District is still open for you to come in a pick up your next good read.

For more information about the services offered at the library, click HERE.