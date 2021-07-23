IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – While many businesses struggled through the pandemic, a classic car dealership made a pivot, opening a new restaurant in Idaho Falls.

“With all the stock market issues and everything that happened last year, it was a really tough market to be in,” Scot “Mac” McGuire said.

McGuire and his business partner, David Kelly, started looking for business alternatives and decided to open a restaurant called Mac n’ Kelly’s Pub & Grill. The family-centered business has a Slot Car Drag Racing theme.

“The first thing people will notice is a big drag strip right through the middle of the building,” McGuire said. “We wanted to keep the slot car track because we had that at the other business… you start getting pretty creative when looking for a building that’ll house one.”

Mac n’ Kelly’s Pub & Grill is located at 1560 Lindsay Blvd, just across from the silos in Idaho Falls. The building has been a series of bars over the years and the scene for a few crimes, but McGuire and Kelly have worked to change its reputation.

“We are 100 percent family-friendly, which is funny with the history of the building… but we have arcade games, we have foosball, we have darts, we have pool tables, we have corn hole,” McGuire said. “Just anything for a whole family to really be able to come here and have fun.”

McGuire said they don’t serve any hard liquor at their establishment, but you will find a pretty good meal.

“We have tried to stick with regional vendors on everything. Our beef is fresh, not frozen, and it is what’s called a three-way blend of chuck roast and brisket,” he said.

Mac n’ Kelly’s features a pretty big bison burger that they call “The Fluffy Cow”.

“Our second signature dish is the chicken alfredo, which is made from scratch like everything else,” McGuire said.

Mac n’ Kelly’s also has one of the largest privately held stages in southeast Idaho. The stage has featured some big performers such as Iron Butterfly, Blue Öyster Cult, Mötley Crüe, and Quiet Riot.

To find out more about Mac n’ Kelley’s Pub & Grill, click here.

