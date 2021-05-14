IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A do-it-yourself pet spa is making a big Splash in downtown Idaho Falls. It’s fitting that the business name is Splash Self Serve Pet Spa.

“I just try to make it a fun place,” said owner Tina Dixon. “Customers say when they come around the corner, their dogs just go crazy.”

Splash is a self-serve pet spa that utilizes waist-high bathing tubs. They provide everything from shampoo to towels for one flat price. She first opened in 2014 on Broadway St. because she believed people needed a place to bond with their pets without the mess of bathing at home. She’s even partnered with animal shelters and humane societies to offer a safe place for new adoptions to get to know their owners. Dixon has also found that even seasoned pet owners have begun to lean on her for pet care education.

“A lot of people are like, ‘oh I’ve been doing this at home… I’ve been doing this wrong all along. I didn’t know you were suppose to this or do that.'”

In 2017, the business became so successful that Dixon had to relocate to a larger location on Cliff St. This opened up opportunity for more products and services.

“You name it we have it,” Dixon said. “Everything is American-made, with pretty much everything you’ll need to care for your pet right in the store.”

There’s even a treat case, similar to what you might find in a bakery.

“We have birthday cookies, we have whoopee pies, people use those for birthday cakes,” Dixon said. “It’s all human grade.”

Dixon said it’s all an effort to truly serve the community and ease the burden of pet ownership. But it’s truly her love of animals that makes Splash the success that is today.

“This is something that I wanted to do. I look forward to coming to work every day,” she said, “I love dogs and I get to meet all these new people, and all their dogs.”

