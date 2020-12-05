Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls man was injured after he drove into the back of a farm tractor travelling north on Lewisville Highway at 11:22 p.m. Friday.

Timothy Webster, 56, was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. His current condition is unknown.

Idaho State Police said Webster was northbound in a 2012 Ford Escape on Lewisville Highway near its intersection with Parri Drive, north of Idaho Falls.

Mark Mikkola, 61, of Idaho Falls was also northbound in a Ford farm tractor.

ISP encouraged farmers not to rely on standard tractor lighting only and use a rear guard,, when operating farm equipment on a roadway at night.

The crash, which blocked the road for about an hour, is under investigation.