POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pearl Health Clinic staff announced a third office in Southeast Idaho Thursday.

The new office is located at Grace Lutheran Church.

“We are excited to be expanding Pearl Health Clinic into the Pocatello community,” said Zak Warren, owner of Pearl Health Clinic. “We are eager to bring our values of service, hope, and solutions to folks in the community seeking mental health services.”

Jill Jorgensen will be the clinic’s first Pocatello provider, and Pearl Health Clinic will be hiring a second provider in the coming months.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to be on the ground floor of the new Pearl Health Clinic in Pocatello,” Jorgensen said.

She is a graduate of ISU’s Master of Counseling program and is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC).

“Due to our partnership with Grace Lutheran Church and School, PHC Pocatello is unique in that we offer both general counseling and faith-based counseling,” Jorgensen said.

The Pearl Health Clinic—Pocatello location will open July 6, 2021. The clinic is currently accepting new patients.

The hours of the three clinics are:

Pocatello location: 1350 Baldy Ave. Suite A, Pocatello, ID. Open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Idaho Falls location: 502 S. Woodruff Ave., Idaho Falls, ID. Open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Ammon location: 2705 E. 17th St., Ammon, ID. Open from 9 am to 6 pm.

For more information about Pearl Health Clinic or to make an appointment, please call 1-208-346-7500. You can also visit their website at www.pearlhealth.org.

The post Local mental health clinic expands to Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.