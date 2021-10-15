IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Travis Parker has directed and written a horror movie that will be shown out to the public in theaters soon. His main job is a retailer at a paint store, but he has been working tirelessly on the side to be able to make this film happen.

The film is called “The Snow Cabin” and features two young girls and their wacky experience with ghost hunting on their YouTube channel. It was filmed in Central Park in Idaho Falls, Iona Library, Bridgewater Elementary School and in their home and neighborhood in Ammon. The main actors were the children of the director, Travis Parke, and their best friends.

Travis Parker himself actually has no professional experience with film making. He is a full-time retailer at Sherwin-Williams Paints. Besides having some knowledge of audio editing in college, he has had to learn everything on the fly. He started the project last Halloween and was just able to finish it this past March.

The movie will be shown on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at the Centre Twin Theater in Idaho Falls at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on each night.

