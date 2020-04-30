Local News – Local News 8

Gov. Little to host Idaho Rebounds: Stage 1 press conference

No pause on the need for blood

Thu, 30 Apr 2020 04:30:00 +0000

Governor Little will host a press conference regarding Idaho Rebounds: Stage 1 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Little will host a press conference regarding Idaho Rebounds: Stage 1 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

You can watch the press conference below.

Under Stage 1, which begins on May 1, certain services may open provided they can do so safely by following protocols lined out in Idaho Rebounds Guidance.

Some of the protocols include: the ability to maintain six‐foot physical distancing requirements; the ability to provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene for employees, vendors and patrons; frequent disinfection of the business; identifying how face coverings and gloves may be required by employees, vendor and/or patrons; and identifying strategies for addressing ill employees.

Under the guidelines, all vulnerable populations should continue to self‐quarantine and gatherings of any size outside the home should be avoided.

Non‐essential travel should be minimized and people entering Idaho, unless on essential business, are required to self‐quarantine for 14 days.

Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities are still prohibited. Bars, nightclubs, indoor gyms, large venues (movie theaters and sporting events) and hair and nail salons shall remain closed.

Restaurants may continue with takeout and delivery only and should be formulating plans to reopen.

Daycares (if closed), organized youth activities and camps as well as places of worship can reopen, but reopening is contingent on their ability to meet protocols set forth by Idaho Rebounds.

Stage One Business Protocol for Opening

INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYER SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER All vulnerable Idahoans should continue to self-quarantine. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not always possible, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations. Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible. Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention. Gatherings, both public and private, should be avoided. Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home. Bars and nightclubs remain closed. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Non-essential businesses other than those excluded in the amended order implement plans for reopening demonstrating ability to meet business protocols. Restaurants dining rooms remain closed, develop plans for reopening and ability to meet business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Continue the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho to prevent influx of out-of-state visitors. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Places of worship can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance. Indoor gyms and recreation facilities remain closed, develop plans for reopening and ability to meet protocol business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Hair salons remain closed, develop plans for reopening and ability to meet business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Large venues (e.g., movie theaters and sporting venues) are closed. Daycares and organized youth activities and camps can reopen.

Thu, 30 Apr 2020 02:44:22 +0000

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Many life events have been put on pause but the American Red Cross says one thing that hasn’t paused is the need for blood and plasma. Centers in Idaho Falls say they have had a good turnout but donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red

