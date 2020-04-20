Local News – Local News 8

Lawsuit filed to stop Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline

With schools closed, more Idaho students start farm jobs

Construction begins on I-15 between Dubois and Hamer

State Board of Education special meeting scheduled Monday

Small business emergency money runs out, new grant opens today

Children may be more vulnerable to abuse during quarantine

Head on collision kills Arco woman near Idaho Falls

585 Idaho COVID-19 recoveries, 1,672 cases

Local woman selling stickers for quarantine graduates of 2020

Doing it right: Tips for home health and wellness

Senior Solutions helps most vulnerable

453 Idaho COVID-19 recoveries, 1,655 cases

Wyoming governor: Reopening decision to be 'data-driven'

Hundreds defy Idaho's stay-at-home order at Capitol protest

First responders and healthcare workers get hydration donation from local distributor

Crews rescue dog trapped in badger hole

Greenacres Elementary School hosts 'I-Spy' parking lot parade

Battelle looks for power reactor partner

Crapo picked to oversee CARES Act

Updates on local school district's status

Virus: Idaho school district furloughs 145 employees

LDS Church releases guidelines for weddings, funerals, ordinances during COVID-19 pandemic

Flat Creek Bridge work to begin Tuesday

IHSAA officially cancels spring sports season

Small business struggles as loan program dries up

Ammon man arrested for alleged lewd conduct with a child

C-19 patients show up at Wyoming State Hospital

Forest Service urges ethical target shooting behavior at Lead Draw area

Community Foundation announces new round of grants

Regional charity awards grants

Amber Alert canceled for Rupert teen

Distributing food to those in need

IACP asking for state's help to serve those with disabilities

Yellowstone Bear World opens for drive-thru only weekends

Two environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Monday to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming, saying it would harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Two environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Monday to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming, saying it would harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service.

The groups contend that Forest Service approval of the Crow Creek Pipeline Project in November violated the Endangered Species Act. The groups also said the Forest Service violated its own requirements involving sage grouse contained in its 2015 Forest Plan.

Wyoming-based Lower Valley Energy wants to build the pipeline that would start near Montpelier, Idaho, and run to Afton, Wyoming. The company on its website says it has some 5,000 natural gas customers in Afton. The company has been trucking natural gas to the town, but officials say delivery has been unreliable and the town has nearly run out several times.

Lower Valley Energy spokesman Brian Tanabe didn’t immediately return a call Monday seeking further comment. The U.S. Department of Justice, which defends federal agencies in lawsuits, didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry.

The environmental groups said an 18-mile (29-kilometer) portion of the 50-mile (80-kilometer) pipeline would cut a corridor through Caribou-Targhee National Forest and create a road through six roadless areas.

The 2001 Roadless Rule prevents road construction and timber harvest in designated roadless areas, which are typically 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) or larger.

“There are exactly zero benefits to public lands or wildlife from this project,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

The Forest Service gave approval to build the pipeline through the forest with a temporary 50-foot wide right-of-way for construction and then a 20-foot utility corridor as a permanent right-of-way. In all, the construction phase would use about 110 acres of forest land and the permanent right-of-way about 45 acres.

“The pipeline utility corridor will be, in actual effect, a permanent 18.2-mile motorized trail through five different National Forest Inventoried Roadless Areas and thus cause permanent vegetation removal, increased sight-lines for poaching, increased noxious weed introductions, and abundant new opportunities for illegal motor vehicle use in perpetuity,” said Jason Christensen, director of Yellowstone to Uintas Connection.

Along with affecting grizzly bears, the groups said the pipeline could also harm Ute Ladies’ tresses orchid and yellow-billed cuckoo, which are also on the endangered species list. The groups also say lynx and wolverine, which are candidates for listing, could be in the area.

About 26 miles of the pipeline crosses private land and about 4 miles crosse s state land.

With students completing school work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, officials say more youths are filling their days by doing farm labor and other agricultural jobs.

AgDay News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – With students completing school work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, officials say more youths are filling their days by doing farm labor and other agricultural jobs.

Educators and farm-worker advocates are worried that could take a toll on students’ education and health, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Estimates from child advocacy groups and the Child Agricultural Injury Survey say about 500,000 kids under 18 were working in U.S. agriculture jobs, based on data taken before the pandemic. The majority of child work-related fatalities occur in agricultural jobs, according to a 2018 U.S. Government Accountability Office report, as kids can encounter pesticide exposure, dangerous equipment or extreme temperatures.

“This is definitely a concern,” said Sarah Seamount, migrant education coordinator for the Idaho State Department of Education. “Although these students are not at school, they are still in school and are expected to continue their education during this soft closure, just like all Idaho public school students.”

American Falls High School senior Edwin Hernandez brings his Chromebook laptop with him to the fields when he goes to his rock-picking job. He and two 17-year-old friends, Rafael Villa and Edwin Soltero, picked up the jobs pulling heavy rocks out of fields to clear the way for farming after Idaho school officials announced that school buildings would be closed.

“Rafael called me and said: ‘Do you want to pick up some rocks?”” Soltero said. “Of course I said yes, because I’ve got nothing else to do.”

Hernandez sits in the cab of a work truck when he logs into his classes. Most of his classmates log in from living rooms or bedrooms.

“It makes me smile when kids are literally on their lunch break, making an effort to join the conversation,” Hernandez’ government teacher Caroline Wight said. “You just don’t know if you can push and ask ‘should you really be working?’ or not. It’s a family, a student’s choice. With some kids, I know that this is really necessary for their family.”

The American Falls teens have mixed experiences with their new class schedules. Villa says he doesn’t have too much homework and rarely has to stay up late to get it done. Soltero tries to save his for the weekends. Hernandez often works into the night, occasionally turning assignments in late.

“I feel like I’m not learning anything,” Hernandez said. “It’s way different having a teacher in front of you than having meetings online and learning by yourself.”

Still he doesn’t plan to give up his agriculture job. The $10.50 an hour will help pay for college expenses when he enrolls at Idaho State Un iversity next fall, he said.

“Work can get in my way, but also I need the money,” he said. “I can handle it.”

Harold Nevill, administrator for the Canyon-Owyhee School Service Agency, estimates that 30 to 50 percent of his students are working. Some are mechanics or working in health care. But most of his students are in the hop fields.

“These are not insignificant numbers,” Nevill said. “And we are not alone.”

Migrant education coordinators report that young people are sorting onions, cutting potato seed or at home taking care of younger siblings while their parents work these essential jobs.

Officials worry that students as young as 12 or 13 may start joining their families in the fields as childcare gets scarce and economic hardship increases.

Estimates from child advocacy groups and the Child Agricultural Injury Survey say about 500,000 children under 18 are working in U.S. agriculture jobs.

Irma Morin, CEO of the Community Council of Idaho, said she’s worried that migrant parents will struggle to find childcare if Migrant and Seasonal Head Start centers remain closed. Liaisons in the state migrant education program say some students are going to work in agriculture with their parents because nobody can stay home with them.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin construction on Interstate 15 between Dubois and Hamer starting Monday.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin construction on Interstate 15 between Dubois and Hamer starting Monday.

According to ITD, this section of roadway on I-15 has reached the end of its design life and will be reconstructed to meet current design standards.

You can expect reduced speeds and width restrictions throughout the work zone as traffic control will be in effect, and traffic will be merged to single-lane two-way traffic.

ITD encourages drivers to slow down, pay attention, follow posted speed limit signs and watch for crews working in the area.

This project is expected to be completed by this fall.

The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting on Monday to continue discussions on impacts to Idaho’s public education system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting on Monday to continue discussions on impacts to Idaho’s public education system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special Board meeting begins at 3 p.m. (MDT) and will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s Facebook page.

Some agenda items include overviews from Idaho Public Television and the Idaho Digital Learning Academy about how they are helping schools statewide conduct distance learning.

The meeting will be the latest series of weekly special Board meetings that started in late March and are held each Monday afternoon.

You can view the meeting agenda posted on the State Board website.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce created the Save Small Business Initiative, which starts accepting applications at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Pixabay

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The initial emergency loans set aside for small businesses hurt during the pandemic ran out on Thursday.

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration used the entire $349 billion dedicated to the Paycheck Protection Program, to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll.

To add to the dried pool of resources, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce created the Save Small Business Initiative, which begins accepting applications at 1:00 p.m. MST on Monday.

The four-part campaign includes supplemental financial assistance, advocacy, resources, webinars and guides, and research.

The Chamber will give $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities. The money comes from corporate and philanthropic partners, according to the Chamber’s press release.

There are several eligibility requirements which can be found here.

For more information on the Save Small Business Grant Fund including qualifications, the application process and FAQs, please click here.

Children stuck at home without access to care and support systems is putting them in a vulnerable spot, experts say.

MGN Online

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Children stuck at home without access to care and support systems is putting them in a vulnerable spot, experts say.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Child abuse advocates face a difficult challenge bringing awareness to people while under stay-at-home orders.

“As these things are happening, people may not know about that,” said Cassidy Roske, the program director for Bright Tomorrows child advocacy center in Pocatello.

Stay-at-home orders present challenges for families. Parents who typically have access to child care may have to turn to family members they don’t completely trust, Roske said.

“It might be that grandparent they wouldn’t normally leave their child with is the only person available and so they’re with that person,” Roske said.

Teachers, school counselors and coaches are often trained and mandated to watch for and report signs of neglect or abuse. But with schools closed, reports go down.

Some child abuse hotlines are seeing drops of nearly 50% in reports. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s child abuse hotline saw a reduction of nearly 140 calls in March 2020 compared to March 2019.

Roske and other advocates are encouraging people to check in with kids and provide support.

“If you have any concerns, if you need food at your house, if you have any safety concerns, if something’s happened that’s not okay, message me. Let me know,” Roske said.

Some children are more vulnerable to mental health challenges during stay-at-home orders.

“Children who might have special needs or who might be LGBTQ or might have different supports in place they’re used to having, don’t have access to those right now, so that can be really challenging,” Roske said.

“(LGBTQ youth) may have one parent who doesn’t agree with their lifestyle and stuff,” said Tom Nestor, with All Under One Roof, Pocatello’s LGBTQ advocacy center.

Nestor said AUOR can help connect LGBTQ kids to help and resources. They also encourage youth to stay in touch.

“Do the buddy system. They need to find a friend they can talk to through social media, on their phones,” Nestor said.

To report signs of child abuse or neglect, call the Idaho hotline: 1-855-552-KIDS (5437).

For tips from the experts to help families during the pandemic, click here.

Bright Tomorrows is open and available for parents, children and allies to find help. Click here to learn more.

All Under One Roof can be contacted here.

Idaho State Police reported a fatal accident west of Idaho Falls on Saturday night.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police reported a fatal accident west of Idaho Falls on Saturday night.

Around 7:23 p.m., ISP investigated a fatal three-vehicle crash on US20 at milepost 296 in Bonneville County.

Jaydon Hale, 20, of Idaho Falls attempted to pass Adam Touchette, 28, of Idaho Falls while heading east. Hale collided head on with Rochelle Taylor, 54, of Arco, who was traveling westbound, ISP reports.

After the collision, Taylor struck Touchette’s car.

Taylor died on scene and police notified her family. An air ambulance transported Hale to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Touchette was not injured.

Hale was not wearing his seatbelt, but Touchette and Taylor were wearing theirs.

The accident blocked lanes for about three hours. Idaho Falls Ambulance and Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Department of Transportation also helped ISP at the scene.

Idaho officials reported on Sunday there are 585 recovered COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Sunday there are 585 recovered COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

The state says, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

There are at least 1,672 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Sunday from the local health districts and the state.

The state recently changed the way it displays and reports data and says there are 1,581 confirmed cases and 91 probable cases. See the chart below.

One more death was reported Sunday bringing the total to 45.

The state said 151 hospitalizations have been reported, and 53 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Governor Brad Little has extended the stay-home order through April 30.

The changes that were made from the original order include:

Out‐of‐state travelers must self‐isolate in Idaho for 14 days after arrival. This does not apply to those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state.

“Non‐essential” facilities and services may open for curbside and delivery only. Any facility or service, including those formerly deemed “non‐essential,” can begin to operate via curbside services, drive‐in, drive‐through pickup, mailing services or delivery services only.

In addition, “non‐essential” businesses may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they do the following:

Have operational plans in place to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons

Provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees and patrons

Offer curbside and pickup delivery

Limit the number of people in business at a time

Direct flow of people in operation.

This, of course, may not occur if there is an upward trend of COVID‐19 cases between now and April 30.

This excludes indoor gyms, recreational facilities, nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, public events and gatherings, dine‐in restaurants (drive‐thru, carry‐out, delivery are able to continue).

As with the original stay‐home order, if a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement. If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead.

In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have “papers” for essential travel, checkpoints are not being setup, and law enforcement are not preventing people for entering or leaving cities for essential travel.

The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID‐19.

The order will be reevaluated on April 30.

You can view the amended order HERE.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 570

21

2 28

1

0 9

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 470

105

36

17

10

7

7

1 6

12

8

0

0

1

3

0 5

10

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont 16

7

5

4

2

2 8

1

3

1

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

3

1

2 3

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 51

4 0

0 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 22

3

3 8

0

0 11

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 181

9

9

4

1

1 6

1

1

0

0

0 5

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,581 91 45

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

A local woman is helping seniors commemorate a special graduation with unique stickers.

[embedded content]

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A local woman is helping seniors commemorate a unique graduation with some special stickers.

Ashton Burrup was watching TV recently when she got the idea to make “quarantine graduate” stickers for area students.

“It would be hard being a senior right now,” she said. “If you’re an athlete, you don’t get your spring sports, you don’t get prom, you don’t get your own night party, you may not even get a classic graduation ceremony, I think it would be kind of sad.”

The stickers feature the mascots of local high schools and colleges. Burrup said they’ve been quite popular.

“I’ve done some for ISU, I’ve done some for Blackfoot, I have two orders for an American Falls one, I’ve done a Snake River,” Burrup explained.

Designed, printed and cut by Burrup in her home, each sticker takes about 10 minutes to make. She’s been selling them for $6 on Facebook.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I am a normal, crafty person – I make stuff for all the holidays – but this has just given me something to do that’s bringing a little bit of positivity and excitement to these seniors that kinda got gypped out of their senior year.”

Burrup says she’s sold more than 50 stickers in the past week.

In these unprecedented times, people are doing things at home they may never have expected to.

[embedded content]

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – In these unprecedented times, people are doing things at home they may never have expected to.

If you told someone that you were exercising in your living room and cutting your own hair two months ago, they may have found it odd. Today, it’s quite normal.

In an effort to help adapt to the changes we face in the world of coronavirus, groups like the staff at Idaho State University’s Wellness Center are taking the gym to you.

“Some people are really good at finding items around the house to workout with, like a backpack or people are doing squats with their babies, which is just super fun,” Geo Prigent, a personal trainer at ISU, said.

He said the instructors of the center’s GET-FIT program have taken to the web to keep people active.

“We’ve put our spring semester schedule on our web page,” he said. “Each day, you can click on the class that you want, and it will be a new class. So, for example, today we have Zumba.”

The classes are open for everyone to access and are updated each Sunday.

As a personal trainer, Prigent is still doing individual sessions with clients, albeit through Zoom meetings.

“The biggest adjustment is to make a pretty thorough list of all the bodyweight movement that you can do,” he explained.

While many may recommend working out at home, cutting your own hair is a different story.

“I don’t recommend it. But if you have to do it, you have to do it,” Lamar Dilworth, owner of Pocatello’s Mustache & Curl, said.

With more than 40 years of experience in the hair business, Dilworth said if you’re going to cut your own hair, you want to have the right tools (scissors and clippers) and keep it simple.

“I would recommend if you’re going to do it, do a fairly short haircut because it’s easier to fix the mistakes in that,” he said.

He recommends a crew cut or buzz cut style for men due to the simplicity. For girls who have longer hair, Dilworth said they can try by parting their hair in the middle.

“Pull it around the front … and you can actually cut it across that way – across the front – and it’ll actually give a real nice arch to it,” he explained.

The home alternatives aren’t the same as the real thing, but hopefully, they can hold you over.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If you are a senior and need a mask or help with your errands, help is only an email or phone call away. Senior Solutions is trying to lighten the burden of those who are most vulnerable. The Consulting agency says it has received more than 200 masks from volunteers.

[embedded content]

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If you are a senior and need a mask or help with your errands, help is only an email or phone call away.

Senior Solutions is trying to lighten the burden of those who are most vulnerable. The Consulting agency says it has received more than 200 masks from volunteers.

You can email them at info@seniorsolutionscp.com , message them on Facebook, and/or call 208-821-0955.

“I know there’s a fair amount of seniors out there that are a little concerned going out in the community,” Senior Solutions Advisor and CEO, Chanse Powell said.

“Whether that be grocery shopping or running errands. Myself and volunteers that have reached out to me, if you’d like. We’d be happy to pick up your groceries for you, get errands for you. Obviously, practicing good social distancing and masks and things of that nature but just want to give back and help people feel a little bit more safe.”

Powell says Senior Solutions can use volunteers to help. You can email him at info@seniorsolutionscp.com , message them on Facebook, and/or call 208-821-0955.

Idaho officials reported on Friday there are 453 recovered COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Friday there are 453 recovered COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

The state says, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

There are at least 1,655 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Friday from the local health districts and the state.

The state recently changed the way it displays and reports data and says there are 1,566 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases. See the chart below.

Two more deaths were reported Friday bringing the total to 43.

The state said 151 hospitalizations have been reported, and 53 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting one new case.

Case #36: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 60s in Teton County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Community transmission of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.

Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating and monitoring this case.

Governor Brad Little has extended the stay-home order through April 30 during a press conference Wednesday. You can watch that press conference below.

The changes that were made from the original order include:

Out‐of‐state travelers must self‐isolate in Idaho for 14 days after arrival. This does not apply to those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state.

“Non‐essential” facilities and services may open for curbside and delivery only. Any facility or service, including those formerly deemed “non‐essential,” can begin to operate via curbside services, drive‐in, drive‐through pickup, mailing services or delivery services only.

In addition, “non‐essential” businesses may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they do the following:

Have operational plans in place to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons

Provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees and patrons

Offer curbside and pickup delivery

Limit the number of people in business at a time

Direct flow of people in operation.

This, of course, may not occur if there is an upward trend of COVID‐19 cases between now and April 30.

This excludes indoor gyms, recreational facilities, nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, public events and gatherings, dine‐in restaurants (drive‐thru, carry‐out, delivery are able to continue).

As with the original stay‐home order, if a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement. If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead.

In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have “papers” for essential travel, checkpoints are not being setup, and law enforcement are not preventing people for entering or leaving cities for essential travel.

The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID‐19.

The order will be reevaluated on April 30.

You can view the amended order HERE.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 567

20

2 26

1

0 9

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 469

98

36

16

10

6

7

1 6

12

8

0

0

1

3

0 5

9

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont 16

7

5

4

2

2 8

1

3

1

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

3

1

2 3

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 50

4 0

0 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 22

3

3 8

0

0 11

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 181

9

9

4

1

1 6

1

1

0

0

0 5

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,566 89 43

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

Testing ability and statistics rather than a schedule will determine when places in Wyoming ordered closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday.

Governor Mark Gordon

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Testing ability and statistics rather than a schedule will determine when places in Wyoming ordered closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday.

Gordon has prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people and ordered the closure of schools and many types of businesses through April 30.

Gordon hasn’t said whether he would extend that date or when on the calendar he might begin lifting restrictions.

“It’s not really so much date-driven, it’s data-driven. It’s more about how many tests we’ll be able to give, how many positives, how many of those positives are community spread versus something else,” Gordon told The Associated Press.

A White House plan released Thursday suggests states begin easing up on closures and restrictions after they’ve documented a decline in suspected and confirmed cases and implemented “robust” testing for at-risk healthcare workers.

Most of the U.S., including Wyoming, still lacks widespread testing capacity toward meeting that goal.

“We aren’t adequate on testing. That’s been one of our biggest bugaboos,” Gordon said.

Without mentioning a federal role in testing availability, President Donald Trump on Friday put the responsibility with states, tweeting they should “step up” testing.

“States are stepping up. We’re trying to do everything we possibly can,” Gordon said. “It’s a perilous set of circumstances trying to figure out how to make this work, and until we’ve got the testing up to speed – which has got to be part of the federal government stepping in and helping – we’re just not going to be there.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Wyoming as of Friday had over 400 confirmed and suspected cases of the coronavirus in all but two counties. Two people had died of the virus and over 200 recovered.

Unlike neighboring Colorado, Idaho and Montana, Wyoming hasn’t enacted a statewide stay-at-home order, though Gordon has repeatedly urged people to stay home except for essential business.

More than 1,000 protesters gathered at the Idaho Statehouse Friday afternoon in defiance of Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Pixabay

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – More than 1,000 protesters gathered at the Idaho Statehouse Friday afternoon in defiance of Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Little announced Wednesday the order would extend to the end of April in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, although he lightened some restrictions so nonessential businesses could begin providing curbside service. Still, the news was met with derision by some members of the far-right in Idaho, and some libertarian, gun-rights and anti-vaccine organizations began directing members to defy the order.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation, a libertarian think tank and lobbying group, emblazoned its social media feeds with “Disobey Idaho” graphics and announced that it would host Friday’s rally along with Health Freedom Idaho and the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance.

“I can’t get a haircut, but by golly I was able to walk into Pet Smart this morning and get my dog a grooming appointment. It defies logic,” said Wayne Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. “The damage that’s being done to the individuals, to businesses and the economy is horrific.”

Hoffman said the governor should allow all businesses to open to give owners a chance to demonstrate that they can take appropriate steps to mitigate the risk.

“I worry that if we don’t adapt our approach that we will continue to battle COVID-19 in incremental ways for weeks, months and years to come,” Hoffman said. “It’s like a lot of other variables that you have to deal with in the world — people with all kinds of ailments come to your doors.”

Most at the protest were standing shoulder-to-shoulder and not wearing masks. Some carried signs claiming the coronavirus is a hoax, while others held signs with slogans like, “All workers are essential” and “Freedom not fear.”

The effect of the coronavirus on the economy has been dire. In Idaho, nearly 96,000 people have filed for unemployment since Little first declared a state of emergency on March 13. That’s far more than the number of claims filed in Idaho during all of 2019.

Similar protests have been held across the country, with groups pushing back against stay-at-home orders in places like Michigan, Texas and Virginia. Dozens circled Oregon’s state Capitol in their vehicles Friday to protest that state’s stay-at-home order.

In the southern Utah city of St. George, several dozen people protested Wednesday to show their displeasure with the closure of businesses. Organizer Larry Meyers said the event was to assert “God-given, constitutionally-protected rights,” the Spectrum newspaper reported.

Protests were also planned for the weekend in Salt Lake City and Helena, Montana.

The debate is not likely to end soon, with some health experts warning that returning to normal activity too early could lead to a resurgence of the virus. Meanwhile, tempers — a nd rhetoric — is escalating.

In northern Idaho, Republican state Rep. Heather Scott referred to the governor as “Little Hitler” and compared the stay-at-home orders to Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

“I mean, that’s no different than Nazi Germany, where you had government telling people, ‘You are an essential worker or a nonessential worker,’ and the nonessential workers got put on a train,” Scott told Houston-based podcast host Jess Fields in the interview posted online Thursday.

Local human rights advocates called Scott’s remarks offensive, The Spokesman-Review reported.

“Mass murder and genocide is not the same thing as deciding which businesses should essentially stay open and which should stay closed,” Rabbi Tamar Malino of Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom said.

More than 1,600 Idaho residents have COVID-19, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. At least 41 Idahoans have died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

Watkins Distributing makes a donation to first responders and healthcare workers on the front line of COVID-19 defense.

[embedded content]

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – Keeping hydrated on the front line is the name of the game. Watkins Distributing in Idaho Falls stopped by many area first responders and healthcare operations in early April to make a major donation.

Teaming up with Centennial Distributing in the Idaho Panhandle, Watkins was to able drop-off cases of RECOVER 180 hydration drink at 13 different locations throughout Idaho. Locally, those included the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Pocatello Fire Department, Chubbuck Fire Department, and the Twin Falls Fire Department.

“We want to be a part of the community and we just want to do all we an to donate to the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines,” said Tony Watkins, owner of Watkins Distributing.

Watkins told news anchor Todd Kunz the distributor donated three pallets, which makes up about 250 cases of the drink.

Other locations included:

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center – Lewiston, Idaho

Tri-State Memorial Hospital – Clarkston, Washington

Kootenai Medical Center – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center – Twin Falls, Idaho

Rock Creek Fire District – Twin Falls, Idaho (3 stations)

Northern Lakes Fire Department – Hayden, Rathdrum, Spirit Lake, and Twin Lakes, Idaho

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department – 5 locations in Coeur d’Alene, Plummer, and Worley, Idaho

Coeur d’Alene Police Department – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

The post First responders and healthcare workers get hydration donation from local distributor appeared first on Local News 8.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS rescued a dog that was trapped in a badger hole Friday.

[embedded content]

JACKSON Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Jackson Hole Fire/EMS rescued a dog that was trapped in a badger hole Friday.

Crews were dispatched to the bike path across from the Teton County Trash Transfer Station on S. HWY 89.

The dog had gotten wedged inside the hole while trying to turn around and exit. His owner and friends tried digging him out, but they were unable to free the dog without tools.

Crews were able to dig the dog out in about 15 minutes using tools normally used for fighting wildland fires. The dog, who had reportedly been trapped for about an hour, emerged from the hole without injury.

“It’s not every day that we get a call like this,” Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Captain Lily Sullivan said. “We were happy to help and are glad that this story has a happy ending for everyone involved.”

Fri, 17 Apr 2020 21:11:19 +0000

]]>

[embedded content]

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Kids at one Pocatello elementary school aren’t taking the coronavirus quietly. Teachers and staff at Greenacres Elementary School held an “I-Spy” parking lot parade.

Faculty engaged students from the safety of their cars. As parents drove along the parade route, students then tried to “spy” clues, fill out their own worksheet sheet and then earn a prize.

Organizers say this is a great way to stay connected to their students while also practicing social distancing guidelines.

“Even if it’s just seeing their friends in the parade line and being able to wave out their car doors. Engaging in some kind of social normalcy is really important for their development,” principle, Janelle Armstrong said.

Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA) is looking for a construction partner to help prove the value of new nuclear power reactor technology.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA) is looking for a construction partner to help prove the value of new nuclear power reactor technology.

BEA, the managing and operating contractor of the Idaho National Laboratory, is seeking an “Expression of Interest” (EOI) from companies interested in partnering to develop or demonstrate advanced construction technologies. The contractor wants to transform the nuclear energy system economics.

You can find the notice online here. EOI notices are due in May 16, 2020.

Battelle says the project will be an initiative of the National Reactor Innovation Center, which enables advanced reactor demonstration and deployment, is led by the INL. The work was authorized in 2018 and established by the Department of Energy last year.

“Construction costs and schedule risks are predominant factors driving up the costs of new nuclear energy systems,” said Dr. Ashley Finan, NRIC director. “The NRIC advanced construction technologies initiative will support a transformation in nuclear energy construction and deployment costs and scalability, enabling nuclear energy to make important contributions to the energy system of the future.”

The partnership would focus on developing technologies and procedures that could reduce the costs and scheduling of reactor projects. Those who express interest may be considered for future requests for proposals (RFP) that might follow.

Senator Mike Crapo has been picked to oversee the Senate CARES Act committee.

Senator Mike Crapo

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Senator Mike Crapo has been selected as Chairman of a Senate Committee charged with oversight of the historic Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).

Crapo is Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. He played a critical role in shaping many of the provisions of the CARES Act.

“This crisis has had a major impact on the physical and economic health of our country, and Congress has taken bold and dramatic steps to confront it,” said Crapo. “Altogether, the CARES Act amounts to trillions of dollars in aid to combat the devastating economic toll this pandemic has taken. The Act has provided critical lifelines to individuals, families and businesses across the country who have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. We must protect those same taxpayers from any forms of waste, fraud or mismanagement, and I am honored to coordinate that oversight effort in the Senate as Banking Committee Chairman.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Crapo would work closely with the chairs of other committees to oversee enactment of the legislation.

daho officials have extended the statewide school closure because of COVID-19 through the end of the academic year, or until social distancing requirements are lifted.

Pxfuel

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials have extended the statewide school closure because of COVID-19 through the end of the academic year, or until social distancing requirements are lifted.

You can read more about the minimum criteria for schools to use in deciding whether to resume normal operations HERE.

Here is what local school districts have decided to do:

Bonneville School District 93

Bonneville School District 93 has updated its school closure until the end of the year along with competency-based learning for students, changes to grading practices, meals for students, and graduation. You can read more about that HERE.

Jefferson School District 251

The Jefferson School District Board of Trustees has determined to continue with distance learning until the end of the school year (June 4), because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted to continue remote learning for the duration of the school year in a special meeting held Tuesday to discuss recommendations regarding COVID-19. You can read more about this HERE.

Idaho Falls School District 91

Idaho Falls School District 91 will not have an update until Wednesday, April 22.

Sugar-Salem School District 332

Sugar-Salem School District 332 will continue holding classes online only until the end of the school year (May 22).

Madison School District 321

Madison School District 321 will be adhering to the amended stay home orders from Governor Little that is in effect until April 30 by extending the soft closure for students. The district still has every hope of getting students back in class to finish the 2019-2020 school year. The district says if students are eventually allowed to go back to school, parents will have the choice to keep their children home without academic penalty. They will continue to update students and parents as soon as they have more information.

A school district in Idaho has furloughed more than half of its employees due to the extended coronavirus closure.

MGN Image

UPDATE: The Idaho Education Association said the Kuna furloughs involve about half of the district’s “classified” staff, not half of its entire work force.

KUNA, Idaho (AP) – A school district in Idaho has furloughed more than half of its employees due to the extended coronavirus closure.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Kuna School District, in the greater Boise area, has furloughed 145 employees until school resumes. The state has directed schools to be closed through the end of this academic year

Superintendent Wendy Johnson said in a letter that no teachers are affected. The furloughs affect school- and district-level classified staff, including people who work in food service, busing, safety, attendance offices, classroom aids and other areas.

The district has 282 classified employees.

“During a short emergency closure such as a snow day, staff don’t work but are paid. This emergency closure, however, is very different,” Johnson wrote the letter. “We’ve identified other work for some, but not all. We cannot continue to pay staff for not working.”

Johnson wrote that the economic slowdown has meant a 1% reduction in school funding from the state, estimated to cost the district $875,000. Savings from furloughs, expected to be about $520,000, will help offset those cuts, Johnson said. The district expects some federal stimulus money, but that money will be targeted toward specific needs.

The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced new guidelines for church leaders and members on weddings, funerals, baby blessings, temple recommends and how to administer and receive the ordinance of the sacrament during this pandemic n Friday.

© 2015 BY INTELLECTUAL RESERVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) – The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced new guidelines for church leaders and members on weddings, funerals, baby blessings, temple recommends and how to administer and receive the ordinance of the sacrament during this pandemic on Friday.

The First Presidency released a letter with two detailed documents outlining directions for essential ordinances, blessings and other church functions.

The church posted an additional document with answers to many other questions not addressed in the letter.

“Directions are enclosed for essential ordinances, blessings, and other Church functions to guide leaders through the current crisis and the challenging days that are ahead,” the First Presidency letter says. “These documents are issued in response to the disruptions in Church procedures and member activities caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. They should provide guidance as long as this pandemic exists in a particular country or region. Other directions may be issued later.”

The document on administrative principles provides encouragement for leaders. It notes the unusual difficulty of the current moment, the responsibility of every Saint to be a good global citizen, a reminder that the Lord has prepared this Church for these challenges and the requisite wisdom leaders need to perform their ecclesiastical duties.

You can read the first document at “Administrative Principles in Challenging Times.”

The second document addresses the faith’s essential ordinances (baptisms, confirmations, priesthood ordinations, and settings apart), priesthood blessings, administration of the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, Church meetings, and everyday service given by Latter-day Saints.

You can read more in the document at “Directions for Essential Ordinances, Blessings, and Other Church Functions.”

The Q&A document answers several other important questions being asked by Latter-day Saints around the world. Below is the additional document.

April 16, 2020

In addition to the document “Directions for Essential Ordinances, Blessings, and other Church Functions,” this document may be used to answer questions about administering the Church during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These documents are issued in response to the disruptions in Church procedures and member activities caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. They should be used as guidance for so long as this pandemic and its associated official limitations on Church meetings and public exposures exist in a particular country or geographic portion of a country. Other directions may be issued later.

Bishops and stake presidents should be alert and attentive to local circumstances and regulations. They should encourage Church members to obey the law. For each of the questions and answers listed below, the following should be carefully applied:

Social distancing, handwashing, and other practices described in “Preventative Measures for Members”

Self-isolation principles and protocols as directed by medical professionals and government leaders

Government orders, regulations, and guidelines established in each location

Additional documents regarding COVID-19 are available at newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

If there are particularly difficult questions, stake presidents should contact their Area Presidency.

Administering the Sacrament

May priesthood holders administer the sacrament in the homes of other ward members who do not have a worthy priest or Melchizedek Priesthood holder in the home?

Generally, yes. Currently, government directives or local regulations restrict this practice in many nations and cities. Until further notice, in these places, priesthood holders should not enter homes of Church members to whom they are not related to administer the sacrament. During this time, members can be blessed by studying the sacrament prayers and recommitting to live the covenants members have made and praying for the day they will receive it in person, properly administered by the priesthood.

Patriarchal Blessings

Can patriarchal blessings continue as scheduled?

Patriarchal blessings should be delayed temporarily. However, wherever possible, those preparing to serve missions should be given a patriarchal blessing prior to beginning their missionary service.

Weddings, Receptions and Funerals

Do the new guidelines allow for weddings (including receptions) and funerals in meetinghouses?

Where restricted by government regulations, weddings, receptions, and funerals should not be held in meetinghouses. As permitted by law, bishops and stake presidents may officiate in weddings in an appropriate setting where social distancing can be maintained. Technology may also be used to allow family and friends to view the service. Leaders and members should comply with government orders, regulations and guidelines.

As permitted by law, bishopric and stake presidency members may officiate at a graveside service. Technology may also be used to allow family and friends to view the service and to record it. If desired, a larger memorial service may be held later when conditions permit.

Naming and Blessing Children

Do the guidelines allow for blessing children in the home?

Yes. When authorized by the bishop, the blessing may be performed at the family’s home instead of at a Church building. It should be properly reported.

Meetings and Interviews

Can bishopric meetings, stake presidency meetings, high council meetings, other presidency meetings, and interviews be held in person?

These are decisions that should be made locally based on all available information. Meetings and interviews may be conducted via technology when possible.

Recording Meeting Attendance

Given the suspended meetings, how will attendance for reports be calculated and reported?

Attendance will not be reported because Sunday services have been temporarily suspended.

Use of Buildings and Facilities

Can buildings and athletic fields still be used? May youth gather to play soccer on outdoor meetinghouse courts and fields?

Branch, ward, and stake activities are temporarily suspended. Individuals should follow “Preventative Measures for Members.” Members should comply with government orders, regulations and guidelines.

Can other daily activities such as sports, choir practices, and piano lessons in meetinghouses continue?

Activities such as sports, choir practices, and piano lessons are temporarily suspended. Members should comply with government orders, regulations and guidelines.

What should be done with addiction recovery and self-reliance classes held weekly in Church buildings?

They should be held via technology.

Should family history centers in stake centers be closed?

Yes. Patrons should use technology from home.

Seminary and Institute

For all questions, see CES guidelines in response to COVID-19.

Tithing and Donations

Will bishoprics still accept tithing and donations in person and enter the transactions during the week, or should it only be done electronically during the period of suspended meetings?

When possible, members should make their donations online. Members who have no access to online donations can still give them physically to any member of the bishopric or mail donations using the preaddressed envelopes, unless the Area Presidency deems this practice inappropriate. Additional questions should be referred to the Area Presidency.

FSY Conferences

Will For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences be held this summer (2020)?

2020 FSY conferences scheduled to be held in the U.S. and Canada in 2020 have been postponed until 2021. Stakes invited to attend FSY conferences in 2020 will now attend in 2021. An updated schedule of FSY conferences held in the U.S. and Canada in 2021–23 will be updated soon. Refunds will automatically be made to those who have registered. Youth from stakes invited in 2020 who still will meet the age requirements will be invited to attend FSY in 2021.Outside of the U.S. and Canada, Area Presidencies will provide guidance on whether FSY conferences will be held, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines established by governments in their communities and countries. Additional information about FSY conferences is available at FSY.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Pre-Mission

Should missionary applications continue to be processed by local priesthood leaders? Will missionaries continue to be called in the near term?

Yes.

Can bishops and stake presidents interview prospective missionaries in person?

Yes, but prospective missionary interviews should be conducted remotely using face-to-face technology whenever possible.

Missionary Life

Can missionaries continue to teach their contacts in person when they are required to be in their apartments?

No. Missionaries should comply with government orders, regulations and guidelines as well as direction from the Area Presidency and mission president. However, they may still teach their contacts via technology. (See the missionary video series on teaching with technology).

Can missionaries continue to contact people on the streets?

Missionaries should comply with government orders, regulations and guidelines and follow the direction received from the Area Presidency and mission president.

If a missionary is asked to provide a blessing to someone who has coronavirus symptoms, should the missionary give the blessing?

No. Missionaries should not visit people who have tested positive for, exhibit symptoms of, or have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19. They may minister to them via technology and pray for them.

Should missionaries continue to offer service and work with JustServe?

Missionaries should comply with government orders, regulations and guidelines as well as direction from the Area Presidency and mission president.

Member Missionary Work

Can member missionary work continue to go forward?

Yes, under the direction of the stake president and bishop. Member missionary work is subject to the same limitations on in-person visits as full-time missionary work until conditions permit otherwise.

Missionary Meetings

In lieu of mission tours, can the Area Presidency attend leadership councils and zone meetings?

Gathering missionaries together physically for zone meetings is temporarily suspended. Meetings may be held remotely using technology as needed.

Temple Recommend Interviews and Activation

Should Church members be encouraged to maintain a current temple recommend?

Yes. A current temple recommend recognizes a person’s worthiness to enter the temple, even if temple worship is not possible.

Must temple recommend interviews continue to be done in person?

No. Members of bishoprics and stake presidencies may temporarily conduct temple recommend interviews using face-to-face technology. Members should continue to be interviewed by both a member of the bishopric and a member of the stake presidency.

Should temple recommends be issued even without signatures?

Yes. Members of bishoprics may conduct interviews using available technology. After the interview, they can sign the recommend, take a picture of it, and send the picture to the stake clerk. He should then deliver or mail the signed temple recommend to the member. The member should sign the recommend upon receipt.

After a member of the stake presidency interviews the member, he or the stake clerk may activate the recommend without a signature. When ward sacrament and other meetings resume, each member should have his or her recommend signed by a member of the stake presidency if it has not already been signed.

Should we continue to participate in blood drives?

Yes, blood drives will continue but must follow government orders, regulations, and guidelines established in each location and the protocols of the blood drive entity (Red Cross or others). Meetinghouses should not be used for these purposes until further notice. Meetinghouse parking lots can be used by the Red Cross and other entities using portable facilities if all government orders, regulations, and guidelines are followed.

Should leaders notify members who may have been in contact with other members of the Church who were either exposed to or infected with COVID-19?

Generally, yes, including advising leaders and ministering brothers and sisters whose duties would naturally bring them into contact with infected members. These leaders and ministering brothers and sisters should be advised to continue to minister but via technology and from a distance, and to follow the guidelines in “Preventative Measures for Members.” Members should comply with applicable laws, including government orders, regulations, and guidelines.

Additional questions should be referred to the Area Presidency, who can provide the needed guidance.

Rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin Tuesday on the Flat Creek Bridge on West Broadway in Jackson.

Google Earth Flat Creek Bridge

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin Tuesday on the Flat Creek Bridge on West Broadway in Jackson.

The project, including extensive rehabilitation to the deck and abutments, as well as other miscellaneous work is expected to continue through the end of June.

For drivers, the project will mean lane closures and reduced access. Businesses in the area will be limited to right-in, right-out restrictions at their approaches. Access to Hoback Sports and Dollar Tree from Broadway will be closed for the duration of the work. Customers can access those sites from the approach on Flat Creek Drive.

Cannon Builders was awarded the contract for the project, which is part of district-wide bridge rehabilitation work this year.

The Idaho High School Activities Association is canceling all spring sports and activities for 2020. The release Friday stated the decision was based on guidelines by Governor Little and the State Board of Education.

KIFI/KIDK

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho High School Activities Association is canceling all spring sports and activities for 2020. The release Friday stated the decision was based on Coronavirus guidelines by Governor Brad Little and the State Board of Education.

This includes all state tournaments. The IHSAA statement noted that “it became apparent state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE, and IHSAA.”

Current policies banning the use of school facilities and team practices and workouts will remain in effect until May 18. The IHSAA Board of Directors will discuss the fall no contact period and eligibility concerns over the next several weeks.

Some small businesses in Eastern Idaho are being dealt a blow in terms of assistance.

Small Business Administration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Some small businesses in Eastern Idaho are being dealt a blow in terms of assistance.

The Small Business Administration’s loan programs are out of funding.

Funding was on a first come first serve basis and some say the application they submitted wasn’t even turned in before funds were gone.

Coming up tonight we talk to a local coffee shop and how they are dealing with the reality of not getting the assistance they needed.

The Small Business Administration sent us this statement:

“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time. All PPP funds are exhausted.

Approved loans: 1.6 million+ (Actual: 1,661,397) – For reference, SBA processed more than 14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days.

Lenders: Nearly 5,000 (Actual: 4.975) – For reference, we more than doubled the 1,800 SBA-approved lenders at the start of the PPP.

And here is the recent joint statement from Sec. Mnuchin and Administrator Carranza:

https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-newsroom/press-releases-media-advisories/statement-secretary-mnuchin-and-administrator-carranza-paycheck-protection-program-and-economic

Also, SBA is unable to accept new applications at this time for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)-COVID-19 related assistance program (including EIDL Advances) based on available appropriations funding.

Applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. “

An investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit has led to the arrest of an Ammon man, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced.

Tyler M. Meng

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit has led to the arrest of an Ammon man, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Tyler M. Meng on an outstanding ICAC warrant on Wednesday.

Meng is charged with lewd conduct with a minor child under 16 years of age.

He has been booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

In addition to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Two patients of the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Wyoming Dept. of Health

EVANSTON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Two patients of the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Wyoming Department of Health says the adult female patients were recently transferred to the state-run psychiatric facility from a Casper behavioral health facility that has been the center of a Natrona County outbreak.

One of the patients is still at the State Hospital. The other is being treated at an out-of-state medical hospital.

Neither patient had symptoms of COVID-19 when they were picked up by State Hospital transportation staff. They were tested when they arrived and housed in a quarantine area.

“We have been preparing for the possibility that the hospital might see coronavirus patients for quite some time,” said Bill Rein, WSH administrator with WDH. “Both patients were attended by nursing staff who used personal protective equipment.”

Rein said the State Hospital was aware of the situation at the Casper facility before the transfer and was prepared for it.

The state hospital staff will work with county and state public health representatives to provide appropriate care and prevent risk to other patients and staff.

Irresponsible target shooting is creating major safety and resource concerns at the Lead Draw area in Pocatello.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Irresponsible target shooting is creating major safety and resource concerns at the Lead Draw area in Pocatello.

United States Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Jay Youngblood said some shooters set up targets directly across the trail and shoot up the canyon where the trail heads back into the forest.

“We’ve gotten reports of recreationalists who can’t come down the trail because bullets are whizzing by—this is unacceptable,” Youngblood said.

Appropriate shooting etiquette requires individuals to have a solid backstop, not shoot across trails and developed recreation sites and to pick up their targets when they leave, according to Youngblood.

“We have people shoot televisions, couches and other miscellaneous materials and leave the remnants including shattered glass behind.”

Not only is this unsafe and unsightly, but it’s also a resource concern.

“The Forest Service promotes multiple-use activities,” said Kim Obele, Westside District Ranger. “The Lead Draw area is unique in the sense that it supports hiking, biking, target shooting, permitted livestock grazing and scientific research.”

Obele said some dedicated citizens in Pocatello spent last weekend cleaning up the area when they could have been enjoying the actual trail.

“It’s not fair to the taxpayer, my staff or these amazing volunteers to clean up other people’s trash.”

The Forest Service is urging people to practice responsible shooting techniques to keep our public land and forest users safe.

Remember, respected access is open access.

Several east Idaho groups have received new grant awards.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Community Foundation (ICF) has announced a new round of grant awards under the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Nearly $600,000 has been awarded to organizations that are helping low-income individuals and families.

During the second week, the east and southeast Idaho grant awards totaled about $300,000, including:

Aid for Friends – $20,000 to provide housing for unsheltered homeless, rental assistance to people facing eviction; furnishings, household items, cleaning supplies and food for people who are moving out of the emergency shelter or are currently living on the streets; personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, thermometers, first aid medical supplies, disinfectants and cleaning supplies; direct costs and indirect costs associated with administering the housing placement program and staffing needs at the shelter and the administration office in Bannock County.

Mission statement: Aid For Friends works to provide emergency shelter, housing programs and other supportive services to promote stability for individuals and families facing or experiencing homelessness.

Bingham County Senior Center – $15,000 to purchase raw food for meal preparation, gasoline for meal delivery and some overhead costs associated with remaining open to assist those in need.

Mission statement: To enhance the quality of life for seniors and others in our community through nutrition, housing, education and social opportunities.

Gate City Christian Church – $2,000 to purchase gravity conveyors to allow volunteers to pack and move boxes efficiently. Some funding may also be used to purchase freezer blankets and coolers, to maintain food at safe temperatures during outdoor distributions as the weather warms.

Mission statement: Providing safe, high quality nutrition to food insecure families in Southeast Idaho.

Senior West of the Tetons – $5,000 for groceries, salaries and utilities as the organization continues to provide meals and other items to the area’s seniors. Mission statement: To provide health, nutrition and social connections for seniors in Teton Valley, Idaho and Wyoming.

Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center – $500 to purchase bottled water, disposable cutlery and containers, napkins, paper towels and individual meals that can be cooked in a microwave for hungry children and their families in Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties.

Mission statement: To meet the needs of children and families in our community by providing a child-focused center that is dedicated to healing, understanding, and belief by using a collaborative approach to the identification, prevention, investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse.

Valley Mission – $3,875 to purchase meat, milk, eggs and other protein items, in addition to canned and boxed goods available through The Idaho Foodbank’s Power of Purchase program.

Mission statement: To restore hope to hurting people with the power of God’s love. We do this by providing, coordinating and delivering an efficient system of care for people experiencing poverty and homelessness in Bannock County.

Two organizations received grants for their statewide efforts:

American Red Cross of Greater Idaho – $25,000 to ensure it has enough workers and resources to collect vital blood products, and to create a public awareness and targeted outreach campaign to remind the public about the importance of donating blood.

Mission statement: The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

The Idaho Foodbank – $25,000 to increase food distribution by 30 percent, keep community pantries and school pantries stocked and open, adopt a prepared food box model for Mobile Pantries and provide emergency food boxes to vulnerable populations.

Mission statement: to help feed, educate, and advocate for Idaho’s hungry through a network of collaborative partnerships and develop efficient solutions to strengthen individuals, families and communities.

The COVID-19 Fund for Idaho received significant support from foundations, companies and individuals throughout Idaho. Lead Funding Partners are: M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the Micron Foundation and Micron’s Boise team members, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

The emergency fund includes several groups, including the Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center, and United Way agencies across the state including the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, and United Way of Southeastern Idaho.

The grant applications are reviewed by a Rapid Response Team and approved by a steering committee comprised of local community members, with final approval by the ICF Board Executive Committee.

Look here for more information on how to make a donation.

Programs in Pocatello and Blackfoot were among Idaho projects awarded $1.2 million in grants by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Bingham Memorial Hospital

VANCOUVER, Wa. (KIFI/KIDK)-Programs in Pocatello and Blackfoot were among Idaho projects awarded $1.2 million in grants by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

There were 11 projects funded in Idaho including:

$309,500 to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot for mobile,3D Mammography equipment and$19,000 to ISU Partners in Science Program identifying subclass and activation patterns of auto-antibodies.

Other Idaho projects awarded grants included, $265,000 for a new facility for the Idaho Ranch for Youth in Boise and $350,000 for a new YMCA aquatic center in Boise

Altogether, the Trust approved capacity building grants for 96 projects totaling $14.8 million in the Pacific Northwest. The grants center on five sectors of community service including Arts and Culture, Health, Human Services, Education and Scientific Research.

A 14-year-old was abducted this morning in Rupert and police issued an Amber Alert to locate her.

UPDATE – The Amber Alert has been canceled. The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office says Nayeli Miciela Ford has been found as of Friday morning.

RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 14-year-old girl was abducted Thursday morning in Rupert. An Amber Alert has been issued to find her.

Authorities said Nayeli Miciela Ford, 14, was taken by two suspects at approximately 7:50 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black shoes. She is described to be 5-foot-7 inches tall, with brown hair and about 175 pounds.

Police are looking for two suspects.

C. Villanueva Galarza, 35, is described as a white man with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds.

Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar is described as a Hispanic white man being 6-foot-six tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say they may be heading to Santa Rosa, California.

If you have seen them or have information on their whereabouts to call 911 or 208-434-2320.

The demand on local food banks is growing and it may be harder for some food banks to keep up.

[embedded content]

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The demand on local food banks is growing and it may be harder for some food banks to keep up.

Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls is helping people and other food banks in East Idaho.

“We distribute actually to anyone that comes to see us,” Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson said.

“We don’t care where you’re from, if you need food we’ll give it to you. Our biggest areas are Bonneville County, but we have people come from Rexburg, from Arco, from Blackfoot, all over the place. So if you need food and you come to us, you’ll get it.”

The Community Food Basket loves to help. Jackson says they’ve seen over 400 new families during this pandemic.

“It’s people who’ve never thought, who probably maybe didn’t even know existed until they needed us,” Jackson said. “It’s the whole reason that we exist. It’s the whole reason we’re here.”

If you live in a smaller town, it may be harder to find the food you need. Jackson says help is only a phone call away.

“The Idaho Food Bank is waiting for kind of an influx of food as well,” Jackson said. “We do get food from them, as well, and so other pantries have the ability to also call them and see about getting extra food. If we have extra to give, we will give it. If we don’t, we can probably point you in the direction of someone who can.”

The Idaho Falls Community Food Bank is open for pick up Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 5 pm. They are also looking for volunteers who are not deemed ‘high risk’ by the CDC.

The Idaho Association of Community Providers, a group serving those in Idaho with disabilities, is asking for assistance from the state government.

[embedded content]

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Association of Community Providers, a group serving those in Idaho with disabilities, is asking for assistance from the state government.

Lydia Dawson, executive director for the IACP, said they aren’t getting the assistance they need.

“We’re concerned that we’re not prioritized for funding, we’re not prioritized for PPEs. And, because of that, what we’re seeing across the nation – and what we’re concerned may happen here in Idaho – is individuals with behavioral health and developmental disabilities contracting COVID-19 at a rate far higher than the general public.”

Dawson said the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the group into a situation that goes against their main priority: getting involved with the community.

“All of our priorities to this point have been how do we integrate, how do we spend as much time in the community, how do we make sure that people have access to each other,” she said. “Now we’re thrust into a situation where those very things that we’ve prioritized are the things that could potentially kill the people we’re supporting.”

Shawn Johansson, immediate past president of the IACP, said staffing is the major concern at the moment.

“We’re having differences in ability to access appropriate staffing and to meet the needs of at-risk adults as well as vulnerable children, both in a facility-based, or a community-based setting or as a residential based setting,” he explained.

Additional funding and hazard pay for their workforce force will be the key to making sure they have the staffing they need, according to Dawson.

“If we lose our workforce, we lose our services. That’s as clean and blunt as we can be about it,” she said.

“Since these are services that are largely reimbursed at minimum wage and we’re not providing them with any kind of protections from the hazards of the job and we’re expecting more out of them than we ever have before, there’s not much incentive for people to remain in these positions.”

Working in compliance with the state’s stay home-order, Dawson said many of the group’s services, such as those that are school and center-based, are currently non-functional.

She fears that recognition of their needs may come too late.

Her main concern now is that the failure of their services would result in the hospitalization of countless disabled Idahoans.

“Our hospital resources are already stretched, our emergency responses are already stretched, so if our services are unable to continue functioning, we’ve just put a giant burden on our emergency response system that doesn’t need to be there.”

Yellowstone Bear World will be open for drive-thru only for the next two weekends.

