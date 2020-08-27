IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen are struggling to continue to provide services.

The Community Food Basket numbers of those seeking emergency food assistance have skyrocketed since the shutdown in March.

An increase of 75% to 100% in the number of people served each month now seems to be the norm versus even just 6 months ago.

The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen has also had unpredictable numbers of patron ranging from 100-150 meals served per day, 7 days a week.

In March, both agencies asked all of their committed, regularly helping, 65+ vulnerable volunteers to stay home, stay safe.

“We knew going into this process those same volunteers may not return to service. This is what has now happened. With so much uncertainty in the world right now and much of Idaho being considered a COVID hot spot, the majority of our valued, regular volunteers have fears and concerns about returning to service. It is estimated that from a dedicated pool of 200+ volunteers, 30 have returned to service,” they said in a press release.

This has left the nonprofits doing so much more with so much less help. That is why they are asking for volunteers so they aren’t forced to make some hard decisions.

The Soup Kitchen may need to close on days when no team is available and they are unable to put an emergency team together.

The Soup Kitchen requires a team of 5 to 6 daily to serve to go meals, and the drive-thru operation at the Community Food Basket requires a minimum of 14 volunteers to run efficiently Monday through Friday.

The nonprofits are also asking for donations. You can make a donation HERE.

“Please help us help serve others.”