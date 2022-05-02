IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In Idaho Falls, several area nonprofits were at the Museum of Idaho Monday to kick-off Idaho Gives.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper says nonprofit organizations provide great resources for communities.

“Nonprofits played a crucial role of elevating the quality of life in each local community that they serve,” Mayor Casper said. “They provide services, health care, food, housing, art, and all the other things that make our communities vibrant places in which people can live and thrive.”

The goal is to raise $4 million. So far, more than $750,000 has been raised.

Donations can be collected from May 2 through May 5. You can donate HERE.

