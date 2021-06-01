IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – D.L. Evans Bank has announced the 2021 Employee Directed Donation Initiative.

The following is a list of organizations chosen to receive the donation:

Adaptive Cycling of Southern Idaho: $1,575 (nominated by Nestor Lopez, Corporate Office)

ARCH Community Housing Trust: $1,575 (nominated by Mason Frederickson, Ketchum Branch)

Blaine County Housing Authority: $1,575 (nominated by Mason Frederickson, Ketchum Branch)

Boise Farmers Mobile Market: $1,575 (nominated by Tory Pearse, Downtown Boise Branch)

CAPSA – Community Abuse Prevention Service Agency: $1,575 (David Mumm, Logan Branch)

Community Food Basket Idaho Falls: $1,050 (Taylor Crossley, Ammon Branch)

Community Health Clinics, Inc. dba Terry Reilly Health Services; $2,100 (Silvia Morrow, Nampa Karcher Branch)

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: $1,050 (Amy Evans, Boise Cole and Emerald Branch)

Julies Clothes for Kids: $525 (Shawna Nichol, North Burley Branch)

Kimberly Ageless Senior Citizens: $1,050 (Virgil Johnson, Kimberly Branch)

Martha and Mary’s Food Pantry: $1,050 (Cynthia Gil, Jerome Branch)

Mountain View Center Food Pantry: $1,050 (Shelly Wolf, North Burley Branch)

NeighborWorks Pocatello: $2,100 (Nyle Minnick, South Pocatello Branch)

Rose Advocates, Inc.: $1,575 (Larry Hogg, Fruitland Branch)

Twin Falls Optimist Foundation, Inc.: $1,050 (Danae Klimes, Twin Falls Financial Center)

Utah Certified Development Company: $5,250 (Bruce Ashcroft, South Ogden Branch)

Voices Against Violence Magic Valley: $1,050 (Shelby Tolle, Twin Falls Financial Center)

This donation initiative gives D.L. Evans Bank employees an opportunity to nominate their favorite non-profit organizations in Idaho and Utah to receive a donation.

The first round of donations was awarded with a total of $26,775. An additional 5% was added to each total in the employee’s name.

