Local psychiatrist offers tips for reducing end of school year stress

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー As the school year comes to an end, stress levels for students, parents and teachers are also increasing.

Students particularly face an onslaught of stress in the final weeks of the school year as tests, homework and passing classes converge. Dr. Mat Larsen, child and adolescent psychiatrist, told KID NewsRadio much of the angst students feel are rooted in not knowing what the immediate future will look like for them.

“Most of it is anxiety about uncertainty,” Dr. Mat Larsen told KID NewsRadio. “Depending on their age, depending on if they have smart phones or not, some kids aren’t going to see their friends through the summer. Some are really nervous about grades, some about summer jobs. It’s basically change, which stresses everybody.”

In severe cases, such anxiety and depresses can result in suicidal thoughts. While many acknowledge the reality of “winter blues,” few realize the impact the summer months can have on mental health.

“Despite the popular belief that suicide rates are higher in the winter, it’s actually May and June that are the highest months,” Larsen said. “Some have guessed that that’s due to end of school stress or everyone getting outside and leaving, and then people are left behind at home and they’re isolating and they’re not getting out, they’re seeing everyone else having fun and going places and they’re not; because often depression and anxiety is about comparison.”

Parents and teachers can help cultivate a healthy approach to summer, Larsen said, by helping students learn to distinguish between what’s important and what’s most important.

“Part of it is making sure your kids know that things are important, they are not the most important,” Larsen said. “You do want to focus on grades, you do want to focus on being social and friends and all those things, and none of them are the end of the world…iit’s giving that appropriate level of expectation and support.”

Additionally, Larsen said, students need to continue healthy habits in the midst of stressful situations. Late night cramming sessions the day before a test or eating unhealthy meals or snacks can contribute to feelings of stress as the school year comes to an end.

“We all know we should sleep better, we should eat better, and we should balance life with work and with fun,” Larsen said. “When we get to finals, most everyone throws that out the window…If you’re a parent and you can make the extra 10 minutes to make a better breakfast for kids, get more protein in the diet so it’s not just quick carb cereal that is in and gone. If we can take that time…kids can handle stress better.”

Parents, teachers and students can all benefit from giving each other a break, Larsen said.

“If all three can just be a little more helpful to each other, because we’re all on the same page,” Larsen said. ” We want teachers to be happy, parents to be happy, kids to be happy and everyone to achieve.”