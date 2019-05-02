Local radio host wins award for column writing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Local radio host Neal Larson has won an award from the Associated Press for his weekly columns.

“I think you’ve not only resonated with the readers, but obviously you have a great talent for writing and it’s a great honor to recognize you for that on behalf of the Associated Press,” Travis Quast told Neal Larson during the presentation of the award.

Larson frequently writes columns that appear in the Post Register and Idaho State Journal. He’s previously won other awards from the Associated Press for his writing.