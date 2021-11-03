IDAHO FALLS,Idaho (KIFI) – Two protests were held Wednesday in Idaho Falls regarding the mask and vaccine mandates that some workplaces and schools are trying to enforce. They feel as if their freedom to choose has been persecuted and taken away from them. They also strongly disbelieve that this mandate should result in losing a job.

One protest took place for most of the day at the District 7 Health Department and was organized by Children’s Advocates. They were letting their voices be heard more specifically about the vaccines recently made for children.

The other protest took place by the corner of 17th and 25th streets for two hours around lunch. It was organized by the American Association for Advancing Awareness and Action.

These protests join a national movement Wednesday for Worldwide Walkout. This is where “freedom-loving” people will be walking out of schools and works to stand against the mandates and for their freedom.

