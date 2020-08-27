Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Sixteen Idaho volunteers have been dispatched by the American Red Cross to help with fire relief efforts in California.

The Idaho volunteers, along with four from Montana, are helping to provide shelter, food, and medical care. The Idaho volunteers are from Idaho Falls, Boise, Kamiah, Kuna, Meridian, Mountain Home and Nampa.

Tens of thousands of Californians have been forced to leave their homes. The largest fires, including the LNU Lightning Complex, SCU Lightning Complex, and the CZU August Complex fires have already burned more than 809,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,700 structures in northern California.

The Red Cross of Idaho and Montana is providing support to California so other regions closer to the Gulf Coast can offer Hurricane Laura relief there.

The Red Cross is now training volunteers to support people affected by disasters. If interested, contact Gina Kay at 406-493-8778 or by

emailing IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org