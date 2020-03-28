POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Missing the food from your favorite restaurant? Pocatello’s Puerto Vallarta has you covered.

In an uncertain time for many businesses, Puerto Vallarta owner Nick Garcia decided to show customers the proper way to cook the meal kits he’s been selling.

Inspired by an East Coast trend and Facebook feedback, Garcia has made three videos over the past several days; cooking enchiladas, fajitas and, on Saturday, carne asada.

“The reason I did that is because dad can go take the meat outside and barbeque it, mom and the kids can be inside and warm up the rice and beans and they’re still having a barbeque with our recipes from the restaurant,” Garcia said.

“It works out really good. It encourages people to stay home so we can get past this epidemic that we’ve got going on.”

Garcia’s videos have racked up thousands of views. He says they’ve really helped business during this uncertain time.

“I think, if I can do this, we can get people to maybe stay home a little bit and make dinner at home,” he said.

“Even when this is done and over with, you know, if our business is one to succeed, I want to continue to do that. And if it’s not one to succeed … I have the cooking experience of being in the kitchen so I can even do that for people so they don’t miss our food too much if we happen to close our doors. … I can actually show them how to do it.”

Knowing that some businesses will survive and others won’t, he’s trying to be innovative to stay afloat.

“I’m trying to come up with different ideas. So I’m actually having to think of different things every day, so I can continue to make some kind of income,” he said. “I have ten employees that count on me and I’m trying to make this work for them, as well.”

The restaurant’s full menu is still available for to-go orders. Garcia is working on making videos for other popular meal kits.