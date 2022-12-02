IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Multiple highways are closed due to reduced visibility and drifting snow.

This includes the following:

Teton Pass closed earlier this morning for avalanche control.

US-20 is closed from Ashton to the Montana border in both directions.

State Highway 87 is closed between the US-20 and Montana Border.

Highway 32 is closed between Aston and Tetonia.

East Highway 33 is out of order between Newdale and Tetonia.

US-26 is down between Ririe and Swan Valley.

Highway 47 is closed between Ashton and Bear Gulch.

Interstate-15, North of Dubois is now open after closing for several hours yesterday due to slide-offs and bad weather.

The post Local Road Closures appeared first on Local News 8.