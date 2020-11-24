Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – School District 25 is in search of more bus drivers. Covid-19 is complicating an already short bus driver supply, making it difficult for the district to fulfill the transportation needs of 8,400 students.

“Organizations all across the state have been in need of bus drivers and School District 25 is no exception to that,” said district spokeswoman Courtney Fisher.

The district is currently seeking to hire 20 new bus drivers. Applicants are required to be 21 years of age.

The school district covers the cost to train new drivers to obtain a Class B CDL with a passenger/school bus endorsement.

To further entice applicants, the school district is currently offering a $1,000 stipend to new hires. Existing drivers may also earn a $750 stipend if they fully meet the eligibility requirements by the end of the year.

Individuals may apply online at sd25.us, apply at the Idaho Department of Labor or call (208) 235-3233, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.