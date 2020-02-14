IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Valentine’s Day when you live alone typically isn’t filled with chocolates and roses, but that wasn’t the case for some local seniors who opened their door to some loving angels.

Margaret Plastino was one of several seniors who opened their door this morning to some surprise Valentine’s Day love from Visiting Angels.

The simple act can be a mood enhancer, immune system booster and good for the heart.

More than one-quarter of Americans age 65 or older live alone, according to The Pew Research Center. Visiting angels decided the annual day of love was a perfect time to give these solo seniors a special visit.

“We just thought it would be a good little thing to brighten their day and make sure they didn’t spend Valentine’s Day alone,” said Visiting Angels community relations director, Katie Gasser.

Designated huggers Tayleigh and Aydri began their hugging career this morning, with an important goal in mind, “We’re just going around giving hugs to brighten peoples valentines day,” Aydri said.

The two got more than they anticipated, “We first came to like brighten their day but giving them hugs has actually helped our day too,” Tayleigh said.

“We at Visiting Angels we feel indebted to our senior community it’s not just a matter of respect but they are the reason we are here they’re the reason we have such a wonderful community so anything that we can do to brighten their days is very important,” said Eastern Idaho’s Visiting Angels CEO and owner, Scott Holmes.

A hug isn’t the first thing you normally give out, but today the angels learned that they’re always appreciated.

“I don’t have family here, so a few hugs from other people are always welcomed,” said senior, Beverly Hindman.

