CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It wasn’t too late for many community members to get their shopping done.

This Christmas Eve, many locals were getting their last minute shopping done at the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.

“I got lucky,” Christmas Eve shopper Danny Seymour. “My boss let us out a little early for the procrastinators. It makes me feel good when I pull up into the parking lot and it’s packed. I thought I was gonna be one of the only ones that was doing last minute shopping, so that does feel good.”

For Christmas Eve shoppers like Mary Wright, now was the right time to get the right deal.

“There were some special things that I was waiting till the last minute to get to make sure that that’s what I wanted to spend money on,” Mary Wright said. “So, I waited and they were still here which is an awesome thing. They are for very special people.”

While many are looking forward to opening their presents on Christmas, for some its the act of giving that brings true satisfaction.

For community members like Lori Ramos and Caden Goodworth, their Christmas Eve shopping will help benefit those in need.

“It means a lot, because I do Toys for Tots,” Ramos said. “I love doing it. I love helping people.”

“For me and my family, Christmas season is more focused on giving rather than receiving,” Goodworth said. “So, when this season comes around, we kind of look at it as a chance to help others and serve people in our community.“

Pine Ridge Mall will be closed on Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.

