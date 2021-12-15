IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A local youth soccer club is planning to celebrate the season with a big teen party.

Organizers say it will be a huge party inside the YMCA Soccer Arena in Ammon. Renegades FC is hosting the event this Friday, Dec. 17th starting at 7 PM with a ceremony followed by lots of dancing and entertainment. It goes until midnight.

The event is free and you don’t have to be a member to join the fun. They plan to give away lots of prizes which includes a TV.

The club’s president, Ryan Stosich, is hosting the party and hopes to provide a venue for kids to come celebrate together.

The event is being sponsored by the Renegades FC, Tijuana Sounds Events and ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup.

The post Local Soccer club plans free Christmas party for teens appeared first on Local News 8.