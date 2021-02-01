BOISE, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – A local state legislator said Monday he is willing to pull the impeachment effort of Idaho Governor Brad Little in exchange for a resolution.

State Representative Chad Christensen said Monday, he got an response from Governor Little concerning the recent effort to remove him from office.

As a result, Christensen said he has decided to drop the impeachment effort and pursue a resolution that points out the governor’s Constitutional violations.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Christensen said he is currently negotiating with Chairman Brent Crane for a hearing.

Christensen said he is still open to dropping this effort, if the governor can agree to not banning or limiting gatherings and not shutting down business or churches ever again.

Christensen said the governor holds steadfast that he has not violated the Constitution. Christensen strongly disagrees and that the violations are blatant and overt.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Rep. Christensen is in his second term representing District 32B and the people of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin, and Oneida Counties.

Eyewitness News 3 and Local News 8 will stay with this developing story.

The post Local state legislator willing to pull impeachment of govenor appeared first on Local News 8.