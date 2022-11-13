IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students from Thunder Ridge High School’s National Honor Society spent the beginning of their fall semester raising funds to provide the Pruzhansky family a modular home for the winter.

The war on Ukraine is still raging on as winter approaches. Because numerous families are without homes, many fear that more Ukrainians will die from the harsh winter than the actual war.

The Thunder Ridge Honor Society saw a need and wanted to help in a big way, so they teamed up with the organization To Ukraine with Love, where 100% of the funds raised go straight to Ukraine.

Alexey, Julia and their 16-year-old daughter, Katya, lived in Irpin, Ukraine in a home they built themselves, until they were forced to leave because of Russian tanks surrounding the village and firing on homes.

After seeing their home destroyed, the Pruzhanskys dream of building a new home on the same property.

They took time to remove the debris and now thanks to Thunder Ridge Honor Society and the people that supported these students, the Pruzhanskys will once again have shelter.

On Friday, over video chat, the students surprised the Pruzhansky family telling them they will have a new modular home.

The family was almost speechless and so excited to have a place to live again in about three weeks.

But the students’ mission doesn’t stop there, they are looking to raise funds to help another family.

To find out more and help the students reach their goal of $20,000 for another modular home, visit their website.

