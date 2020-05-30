Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Protesters from Bonneville Democratic Party gathered today on the Broadway Bridge to show support for George Floyd.

Many people held signs declaring “Black Lives Matter” and photos of George Floyd’s arrest photo with the officer’s knee clearly on his neck. Another sign read “I can’t breathe”. One woman also played “He’s Not Heavy, He’s My Brother” loudly with her cell phone in the air.

Protester Laura Nielsen said, “I’ve been watching the live feeds of the Minneapolis protests and I’m so disheartened and angry about the police brutality that’s been allowed to continue in this country.”

People gathered along the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls on May 29, 2020 to show support of Black Lives Matter.

The organization is asking for local police to amp up their training to help prevent police brutality, saying force should be the last resort and the killing must stop. The gathering was organized by Bonneville Democratic Party chair member, Pat Tucker. She says the Party is attempting to pass an ordinance through the City Council. The resolution aims to have special focus on police to be proactive about dealing with institutional racism.

Cars passing by on Broadway honked to show solidarity.