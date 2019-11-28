Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A lot of us have made that shopping list, and we’re checking it twice to get all the things we need at a discounted price.

While many anticipate the Black Friday deals, local groups are swaying the community to skip the day of spending to take a moment and save the Earth.

Idaho Falls Supports Climate Action and South East Idaho Sunrise Movement teamed up to join the global climate strike, Friday for the Future.

The day after Thanksgiving Idaho Falls supporters will rally and call attention to the worldwide climate crisis.

Lyn Stangland Cameron is raising awareness of the strike and inviting others to join the fight for climate justice.

The strike calls out Black Friday for becoming a symbol of ‘conspicuous consumption’ when this should be a time reduce, reuse and recycle.

The groups want the community to rethink the season of giving and know ‘The Greatest Gift is a Livable Future.’

“It’s a wonderful way to look at this. We’re asking people to step back and to think before they go out and buy indiscriminately before they toss plastics before they make decisions that are not in the best interest of the climate of the environment of the world in which we live,” Cameron said.

The group will be meeting on Friday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls.