POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – At halftime of Saturday’s Idaho State game in Reed Gym, ISU presented their 2022 Trailblazer Award to Shannon Whitmer.

This award, given annually, recognizes a woman who has an affiliation to Idaho State University and who has provided significant leadership and mentorship to women in sports.

Whitmer attended Idaho State University from 1989 to 1995 where she participated in cross country. Whitmer graduated from the College of Education in 1993 with a double major in education and physical education. She then went on to receive her Master of Physical Education in Athletic Administration degree in 1995, also from the College of Education.

Whitmer currently teaches health professions at Pocatello High School and is the high school’s track and cross country coach. Whitmer has been a coach for over 20 years.

“My coaching philosophy is centered around involvement and building relationships,” Whitmer said. “Obviously as a coach, you want to see athletes succeed, but everyone’s successes are measured in different ways. We will go to a cross country race where over 200 athletes will start, and there is only one athlete who will cross the finish line first. “So, finding ways to help motivate athletes to push themselves not only in a race, but also at practice is very important. I think the bonds that are formed on a team are so important for the culture of that team and can lead to lifelong friendships.“

National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) began in 1987 as a special day in our nation’s capital to recognize women’s sports. NGWSD honors the achievements and recognizes the progress of girls and women in sports, and the benefits that sport and fitness activities can bring to the lives of all girls and women.

