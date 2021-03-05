BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The State House of Representatives passed a bill Friday to allow local school districts and public charter schools to certify anyone as a teacher as long as they meet locally set requirements.

The certificate would only be good for inside the district or charter school.

Supporters of the bill say it will help districts fill empty teaching positions but is opposed by the Idaho Education Association because of what it calls “extremely minimal qualification thresholds.”

The bill now goes to the Senate.

