BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A Snake River Junior High student collected $700 to help families with kids battling childhood leukemia.

Aydyn was inspired by a recent initiative from Jen Pugmire, manager of the ED/ICU at Bingham Healthcare. Pugmire put out a call for people to submit “soda pop tabs,” which would then in turn be able to contribute financially to families with children diagnosed with leukemia.

The Ronald McDonald House takes pop can tabs to recycling plants, and the money they get back raises tens of thousands of dollars.

After Aydyn saw the pop tabs being collected at Bingham Healthcare, she took it upon herself to start a fundraiser at Snake River Junior High.

“When I heard about what was going on at Bingham, I knew immediately that I wanted to help in any way I could,” Aydyn said. “So, I told everyone in my school that I wanted to raise money for kids with leukemia, and I couldn’t believe the response. I want to personally thank all of the administration at Snake River Junior High and fellow classmates of my school. I couldn’t have raised any money without them.”

If you are interested in helping, it’s as simple as saving the soda pop/energy drink tabs/beer can tabs, or any other aluminum cans. Then, you can turn them into the front desk for Jen Pugmire in the emergency department at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.

“I have been very touched by this young lady’s generosity and effort to help strangers,” Pugmire said. “I thought it was important to share this amazing story, especially about a local teenager’s selflessness.”

