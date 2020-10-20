News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -The film industry has taken a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Pocatello Reel Theatre has been no exception.

The owners used the shutdown period during the spring to refurnish some of the theater and help raise funds in creative ways.

“We were closed for about three months,” said manager Patricia Kennedy. “We did a curbside popcorn that was really successful. We really appreciate the locals have helped us out.”

Since reopening, Kennedy says attendance has been unpredictable at the theater.

“It’s really hit and miss,” Kennedy said. “Sometimes we have one person. Sometimes we have 30 to 40 people. It’s kind of just day by day.”

The theater has been showing seasonal movies and critically acclaimed franchise films such as Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings. The

staff at the theater have also taken preventive measures for COVID-19 by checking temperatures and installing plexiglass above their cash register.

For Kennedy, a packed house would be ideal, but the opportunity to provide a place of leisure during the pandemic has brought her unexpected joy.

“We like to do everything possible what we can for our families,” Kennedy said. “They can come in and get away from the COVID, just for two hours to relax and not think about anything. That’s what our main priority is.”

The theater is currently open seven days a week. You can check out their showtimes at https://www.reeltheatre.com/showtimes-pocatello.