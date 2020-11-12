Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Potato Commission is trying new ideas to promote Idaho potatoes.

The commission has teamed up with Nathan Apodaca also known as dogface208 or the “Ocean Spray guy” of Tik Tok.

Since Apodaca has become a local celebrity of sorts, the Idaho Potato Commission asked him to shoot a new Tik Tok video.

In the clip, Apodaca long-boards passed the Idaho Potato Truck eating french fries — all made from Idaho potatoes.

Apodaca has been keeping himself busy these days.