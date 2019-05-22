Local walkathon aims to provide shoes for kids in need

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Nick Bowes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー An east Idaho church is teaming up with a global organization to help provide children in third world countries with shoes.

“In third world countries, their main mode of transportation is their feet and so it’s important to keep their feet healthy and clean,” Nick Bowes, a representative for the My360Project, told KID NewsRadio. “A lot of these kids…they don’t have shoes and so they get little cuts in their feet, and what is something that would be simple for us can actually turn fatal for them.”

The My360Project, Bowes said, is the brain child of Darryl Carnley and former Nike shoe innovator Mike Friton. Together, the two men designed a shoe that expands up to three sizes for children in countries where a new pair of shoes are hard to come by.

“They’re durable, they’re comfortable, and what they do is they help protect the feet from dirty soil, from dirty water, which is in turn, extending the kid’s life and giving them a shot that they otherwise may not have,” Bowes said.

Additionally, Bowes said, those who donate the $35 to cover the cost of the shoes are also allowing the organization to help in other ways.

“It goes beyond that, we’re trying to have full impact of portion will go to send people who want to go out there and be a part of it and put shoes on kids, as well as a portion of, it’s going to go to help pay the shoe artisans and go towards the material,” Bowes said.

Since the organization’s beginning just a few years ago, My360Project has reached children in countries all over the world and is hoping to expand awareness about their solution to a problem in many countries outside the United States.

“Darryl Carnley is a good friend of my pastor Jacob Sonnenberg and they got together and they were discussing ways that they could bring awareness here to eastern Idaho,” Bowes said. “They came up with the idea to do a walkathon and this year will actually be the first year that they’re going to do it…It’s going to be a great time. We’re looking for people to come out and really just be a part of this and get behind this and partner with what we’re doing so that together we can help change lives and impact the world. It’s going to be great. We’re excited about it.”

For Bowes, the walkathon is particularly exciting because he and his wife have seen the impact the project has had first hand.

“We actually raised some funds to go out there and be a part of it ourselves and to see a look on the kid’s face and to see the joy and the hope,” Bowes said. “To go out there to love on them and to let them know that they’re not overlooked and they’re not undervalued. It changed our life forever, and this year we’re actually going back and we’re taking our kids this time because they really want to be a part of what this organization is doing.”

The event is Saturday, May 25th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Skyline High School. Anyone can sponsor a pair of shoes, whether or not they wish to walk. Full details about the event can be found by visiting facebook.com/mygracefallsid.

Visit the event page by clicking the link below